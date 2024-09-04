People’s Party convention in Lilongwe to draw 1100 delegates

At least 1100 delegates are expected to participate and vote in opposition People’s Party (PP) 2024 elective convention scheduled for 6 to 7 September at Crossroads Hotel in Lilongwe, according to a press statement the party released Wednesday.

The statement, signed by convention chairperson Peter Kamange, adds the conference will be held under the theme: Restoring the hope: building a brighter future together.

“Peoples Party wishes to inform its members and the general public that all is set for the party to hold its 2024 National Elective Convention in Lilongwe.

“The Party is expecting about 1,100 delegates to attend the Convention,” the statement says.

It further says the party is grateful for the overwhelming support it has received from the general membership in preparation for the convention, adding “Many people have since collected nomination forms and are geared to contest for various positions”.

PP, led by former Malawi President Joyce Banda, was part of the governing Tonse Alliance from which it pulled out some weeks ago.

