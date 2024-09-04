NICO Technologies, Cloudmania Technologies tips clients on the importance of using new technologies

In an effort aimed at empowering Malawian business with cutting-edge cloud technologies, NICO Technologies and its partner Cloudmania Technologies have tipped its clients on the importance of applying new Microsoft technological tools which provide a comprehensive cloud solutions that drive efficiency, scalability and Innovation.

NICO Technologies which is dedicated in empowering businesses across Africa with state-of-the-art cloud technologies and Cloudmania, a leading cloud solutions and services aggregator tipped the clients on Tuesday in Blantyre during a clients engagement meeting which was aimed at updating the clients about the new developments that are happening in the Microsoft 365 space and how they can use them in their organizations in order to improve their businesses.

Speaking during the meeting, NICO Technologies, Chief Executive Officer, Clarence Gama highlighted that technology is globally growing so fast as such there is a need for all their customers to have knowledge with the use every technological tools and get their maximum value.

“At NICO Technologies, we are committed to driving digital transformation across Malawi. Our partnership Cloudmania allows us to deliver cutting-edge cloud solutions that empower businesses to thrive in the digital age.

“With the offering of Microsoft 365, we are providing out clients with the tools they need to enhance productivity and achieve their business goals,” said Gama.

One of the clients, Reserve Bank of Malawi (RBM) representative, Peter Changwana was very thankful to NICO Technologies for organizing the Microsoft session which he said has helped him to gain a deep understanding of the integration capabilities of the Microsoft 365 suits particularly on the product such as the co-pilot in order to enhance the productivity.

“Overall, the session has been insightful because we’ve gained practical capabilities to apply these tools at our work places,” said Chamangwana.

As part of their extensive suite of services, Cloudmania and NICO Technologies proudly offer Microsoft 365, a comprehensive suite of productivity tools that includes Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Teams and many more.

Microsoft 365 is designed to enhance collaboration, streamline workflows, and boost productivity across organizations.

With seamless integration and robust security features, businesses can operate more efficiently and securely.

