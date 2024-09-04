Undule weighs in on interim report on plane crash, calls for patience among Malawians

Governance and Human Rights Advocate Undule Mwakasungula has weighed in on the interim report on the plane crash that claimed the life of former State Vice President, Dr. Saulos Klaus Chilima, and eight others, stressing the need for Malawians to exercise patience on the matter.

Mwakasungula said Malawians need to acknowledge and appreciate the efforts of the investigators and remain hopeful that the final report will provide the comprehensive answers that the families of the victims and the nation at large are seeking.

The revered governance and human rights defenders made the sentiments in a statement issued on Wednesday morning.

According to Mwakasungula, it is very unfortunate that many Malawians have been commenting on the interim report with preconceived opinions.

He said while it is natural to seek answers and justice in the face of such a tragedy, the proliferation of uninformed opinions and premature conclusions has contributed to further confusion, anger, hatred and divisions within our nation.

“The tragedy did not only take lives but has also led to a divide in public opinion, fueled by speculation and misinformation. These personal opinions are greatly overshadowing the pursuit of truth and justice. While many have voiced their concerns about the interim report, it is important to remember that this report is preliminary and not conclusive. The investigation as indicated by BFU is still ongoing, and only the final report will provide a comprehensive understanding of the circumstances surrounding the crash. Until then, it is wise that we exercise patience and refrain from making judgments based on incomplete information,” he said.

Mwakasungula further argued that the call for a Commission of Inquiry by some quarters, while well-intentioned, would be an unnecessary expenditure of tac payers.

He noted that previous experiences showed that recommendations from such commissions are rarely implemented or followed up on, citing the Commissions of Inquiry into the deaths of Robert Chasowa and former President Prof. Bingu wa Mutharika, which yielded insightful recommendations, but were never acted upon.

“Establishing another commission without the commitment to act on its findings would be an exercise in futility and a disservice to the victims of this tragedy. The whole nation acknowledge the plane crash was indeed a notable tragedy for Malawi. However, it is important that we do not exploit this sorrowful event by turning everyone into an expert commentator, especially in areas where we lack the requisite knowledge. This has only served to promote anger, bitterness, and further division among us. We must respect the expertise of the investigators and allow them to complete their work without interference or undue pressure,” he stated.

“As we continue to seek answers, it is also a time for reflection. Let us use this painful experience as an opportunity to learn and implement measures that will prevent such incidents from occurring in the future. We owe it to the victims and their families to ensure that their loss is not in vain but serves as a lesson to improve safety standards and protocols in our aviation sector. In these trying times, our nation needs healing. We must come together, not as haters or party members with divergent opinions, but as a unified nation committed to finding the truth and preventing future tragedies. Let us channel our collective grief into a constructive force that promotes unity and understanding,” he added.

Mwakasungula has since urged Malawians to respect the ongoing investigation process and to avoid making speculative statements that are undermining the integrity of the inquiry, hoping that final report will provide the clarity needed and we will be able to move forward to prevent future tragedies.

