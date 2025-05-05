Old Mutual outlines strides in enhancing education service delivery

Old Mutual (Blantyre) Foundation Trust says it is making strides in enhancing education service delivery in the country by among others improving primary school Infrastructure across the country.

The Foundation revealed this as preparations to handover a third school block scheduled for 6 May 2025 at Katete Primary School in Rumphi completes.

Speaking in an interview, the Foundation’s Chairperson Tawonga Manda said, for the past three years, the Foundation has implemented the School Infrastructure Improvement Program by constructing fully furnished school blocks comprising two classrooms, headteacher’s offices and staff rooms in all the three regions of the country.

According to Manda, the Foundation has successfully completed projects at Mkanda Primary School in Mchinji, Mbenjere Primary School in Machinga and the most recent one at Katete Primary School in Rumphi scheduled for hand over to the community on 6th May 2025.

“We have had significant impact in this program, isolating site by site, in Mchinji, the construction of the school block at Mkanda Primary School, has greatly reduced overcrowding, improved classroom conditions and impacting 2,703 learners” he said.

Manda further said “The Mbenjere Primary School block in Machinga, became the first modern school structure at the school as the 900 learners have always been learning under makeshift, grass-thatched shelters since the school was opened in 2018.

While at Katete Primary School in Rumphi, “we noted a huge need for classroom blocks where 301 learners were attending classes in an old, dilapidated and unsafe classrooms that posed serious danger to their lives and that of the teachers.”

The projects are being implemented in collaboration with CARE Malawi complementing the projects they are running across the country.

CARE Malawi education lead, Limbani Chipembere, commended the collaboration with Old Mutual (Blantyre) Foundation Trust and the Ministry of Education – Basic and Secondary Education saying it has contributed to significant progress in enhancing educational infrastructure in Malawi.

Old Mutual (Blantyre) Foundation Trust is a philanthropic arm of Old Mutual (Malawi) Limited with interests in education, skills development, entrepreneurship and responding to various emerging societal needs including humanitarian support during natural disasters.

Under the School Infrastructure Improvement Support projects, the Foundation has invested a total of MK220million.

