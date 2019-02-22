Ombudsman pens State on Malawi albino killing crisis: ‘Each of their lives matters’

The Ombudsman Martha Chizuma as a public protector has written government to act decisively on the ever-increasing situation surrounding the killing of persons with albinism in the country.

Chizuma said her office has been receiving a stack of complaints from various quarters in the country asking it to ask government assume its responsibility to engage an extra gear in protecting people with albinism as premised on the heightening number of killings.

In a strong worded four-paged letter dated February 20 2019, addressed to Principal Secretary in the Ministry of Gender, Children, Disability and Social Welfare Erica Maganga, Chizuma said the situation of people with albinism in Malawi presents a serious test to government.

So far, three persons with albinism have been killed since the inception of this year and two suspects said to be behind their deaths have died after police questioning.

Chizuma writes: “I have been approached by so non-governmental organisations such as FEDOMA, APAM and 253 citizens of this country about issues to do with the dishearting albino killing situation, and these are matters of my mandate to work on.”

According to her, she has held several interface meetings with all concerned government agencies including the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Welfare.

“With these, I have been able to suggest ways on how they can come in considering the fact that persons with albinism too have a right to be protected by the State,” she writes

Chizuma also said she has asked government determinedly roll the National Plan of Action on protecting all people including people with albinism.

She writes: “As a country, we cannot afford to lose another life or witness the brutalisation of another person with albinism. Each of their lives matter. Government needs to do whatever it can with resources at hand to protect our brothers and sisters.

“This is the right thing to do constitutionally, legally and morally. And so my expectation is that you as policy holder of the NAP [National Action Plan] will provide the required leadership over this matter and also send me the required documentation as requested within the shortest period of time.”

But dust refuses to settle for government as opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) has since asked Minister of Homeland Security Nicholas Dausi to apologize and resign over mean remarks he made over the issue of albino killings.

Dausi said the issue had not yet reached unmanageable levels alleging persons with albinism are killed with their own relations.

The opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP), Maurice Munthali described Dausi’s sentiments as unfortunate, saying as a government Cabinet he should have appreciated the seriousness of the present situation of the albino killing issue.

