One girl dies in a school bus accident in Mzimba

Hospital authorities in Mzimba say one student has died and 50 others injured when a bus their school, Marymount secondary school has hired to take students from Lilongwe was involved in an accident.

The accident happened on Monday at Luviri in Mzimba.

Social media reports indicate the girl was trapped under a bus seat when the vehicle overturned.

Northern region police spokesperson Maurice Chapola confirmed of the accident but said details were still sketchy as traffic officers were on the ground gathering information on the accident

But Mmbelwa district council director of health and social services Dr Angelo Mwaungulu has confirmed that one student has died, and that they have received about 50 students with injuries while two were critically injured.

The bus was coming from Lilongwe to Mzuzu.

