Mayor disputes new roundabout has been constructed in Zomba

January 3, 2023 Naomi Mkwanda Be the first to comment
Mayor for Zomba City Davie Maunde says a picture trending on social media platforms showing a demolished structure on a road in the city was not a roundabout as some people were saying.
The structure was in an area of Namiwawa dual carriage road under construction.

Controversial roundabout
Maunde said the area has a hole and was temporarily surrounded with cement blocks to prevent accidents as the contractor on the site was on new year holiday.
Maunde said a proper round about will be put on the road once works are done.
A picture showing an area of the road surrounded with a barrier that looks like a well has been trending on the social media platforms  which some  people argue is a product of poor work by the contractor and the council on the  project.

