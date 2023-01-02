Mayor disputes new roundabout has been constructed in Zomba

Mayor for Zomba City Davie Maunde says a picture trending on social media platforms showing a demolished structure on a road in the city was not a roundabout as some people were saying.

The structure was in an area of Namiwawa dual carriage road under construction.

Maunde said the area has a hole and was temporarily surrounded with cement blocks to prevent accidents as the contractor on the site was on new year holiday.

Maunde said a proper round about will be put on the road once works are done.

A picture showing an area of the road surrounded with a barrier that looks like a well has been trending on the social media platforms which some people argue is a product of poor work by the contractor and the council on the project.