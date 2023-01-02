Mozambican, Malawian nabbed for possessing a pangolin

Incidents about Malawian citizens possessing pangolins which are protected animals by law are refusing die despite efforts by law enforcers to warn the citizenry against the malpractice.

The latest incident is about Elson Kachulu, a Malawian man aged 36 and 32-year-old Zakalia Labias from Mozambique who were arrested by Mwanza Police two days before the end of the year 2022. The two were found in joint possession of a live pangolin.

Speaking to Nyasa Times on the matter, Public Relations Officer for Mwanza Police Station, Sub-Inspector Edwin Kaunda, said police received a tip that at Chiwembu Village, two men were selling a live pangolin.

“Following the tip-off, detectives found the two suspects with the said animal and immediately arrested them. They will appear in court soon to answer a charge of possession of listed species,” explained Kaunda.

Zakalia Labias hails from Potchera Village, Zobue in Mozambique while Elson Kachulu comes from Chikoleka Village, Traditional Authority Nthache in Mwanza District.

Possessing a pangolin attracts a maximum sentence of 30 years, according to the laws of Malawi.

Meanwhile, the Malawi Police Service continues to remind Malawians to desist from possessing animals that are protected by law.

