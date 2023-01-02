Gaddie Chirwa transfer breaks record

Mighty Mukuru Wanderers on Saturday officially unveiled their new signing Gaddie Chirwa who has joined from Blue Eagles with a K7.5 million transfer record on the domestic league.

The completion of the transfer followed a standoff between Blue Eagles and Wanderers over the transfer fee after his former club pegged it at K15 million.

But after negotiations both parties hit the right chord to give the player his wish to play for the Nomads.

According to a statement, released by Wanderers, the player has signed a three-year contract.

During the unveiling, the club’s director responsible for technical committee Magomero said they did not expect the talks to be completed earlier.

He said they were happy to have signed him, saying he is a quality player whose services would help the team’s quest for a top-flight league title in years.

“Towards the end of the just-ended season, the coach proposed that we should sign six players from a list of about 20. It was a process that involved him consulting the media and the national team coach [Mario Marinica]. The deals for the other five players were already completed and the remaining one was Gaddie,” Magomero said.

On his part, Chirwa said he was eager to play for the Nomads.

“I am happy that after many issues the deal has been done. “It is every player’s wish to play for a big team such as Wanderers and I will do my best to contribute to meet their targets,” he said.

His manager Sam Chirwa, who played a big role for Blue Eagles to release him said, they were happy to have completed the move.

Meanwhile Blue Eagles have wished the player well.

“Blue Eagles FC wishes to inform all that it has reached an agreement with Mukuru Wanderers for the transfer of GADDIE CHIRWA on a record 7.5 Million Kwacha Deal.

The agreement follows a chain of discussions, consultations and negotiations involving both parties. We wish Gaddie a prosperous new year and all the best for the future,” reads a statement from the club.

