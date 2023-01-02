Malawian women’s football star Tabitha gets rave reviews

Italy-based Malawian women’s football star Tabitha Chawinga got rave reviews by the Soccerment saying she has made a great impact at Inter Milan Women after making a loan move from China’s Jiangsu Suning.

This followed the end of the first half of Italy’s top-flight women’s football league.

Reads the statement in part: “What An Impact Tabitha Has had. Serie A Women Midseason Review. The women’s Serie A just finished the first half of its first fully professional season some weeks ago. Among standout players, Tabitha Chawinga emerged and made an impact.

“In her debut season, she has emerged as perhaps the brightest prospect.

She is currently the top scorer in the league with 9 non-penalty goals per 90 minutes. Not only is she the top goal scorer, she also ranks first for assists served (tied with Julia Grosso) with 5 (2.6 expected assists) or 0.67 assists per 90 minutes showing what a truly devastating impact she has had.

Chawinga leads the scorers chart with nine goals, followed by Juventus’ Cristiana Gerelli with eight goals her teammate Elisa Polli is third with seven goals tied with AC Milan’s Kosovare Asllane.

Juventus’ Lineth Beerensteyn if fifth with six goals apiece with AS Roma’s Valentina Giacinti, Zsanett Kajan of Fiorentina has five goals while Melania Martinovic from Parma and Girona’s Taty have four each.

This comes after the Malawian disclosed that Arsenal and PSG have expressed interest to sign her. However, she is steadfast not to rush as Inter Milan have given her a remarkable platform to shine.

