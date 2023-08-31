One NICO commits K5 million towards Malawi’s Insurance Institute lake conference

As part of its corporate social responsibility, One NICO has sponsored K5 million towards the Insurance Institute of Malawi’s annual lake conference which is underway at Sunbird Nkopola Lodge in Mangochi till Saturday, September 2.

The conference, which is under the theme; ‘Building Resilience Through Insurance’ and will be graced by the Finance Minister, Sosten Gwengwe, is expected to bring together insurance body’s with the aim of creating a platform where they will have discussions tackling various insurance issues.

Speaking at the presentation of the sponsorship, NICO Life Chief Executive Officer, Eric Chapola said the support is one of the duties the company has as a member of IIM and it aims at helping the institution to succeeds in delivering its annual agendas such as the 2023 conference.

Chapola said as the main donors of the conference, they expect a great gathering, massive support from insurance experts who will present topics and a fruitful discussion.

“Through several stakeholders who have been invited, it is our hope that they will challenge the insurance people to make sure that insurance is part of the solutions of the economic problems the country is currently going through.

“This is why we thought it wise to support IIM because issues that will be tackled will play a big role in solving the problems,” Chapola said.

IIM president, Hastings Kapesa, commended One NICO for the assistance, saying the company demonstrated the financial muscle and capacity that they have for an insurance conglomerate which shows as a true responsible cooperate citizen who knows the importance of the insurance.

He added that the knowledge that will be shared will benefit Malawi hence coming in with the support without considering the the tough times companies are facing.

“As IIM, we are very overwhelmed with support because it has made the conference a done deal and a success story.

“This conference is a great platform because topics that will be discussed are very key for saving our nation by adding value to our customers,” Kapesa said.

