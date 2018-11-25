One of missing Malawi soldiers in DRC found alive, back in camp

After the death of six Malawi Defence Force (MDF) soldiers in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) four were still missing but the military has confirmed that one of them, Corporal George Salim is now back in camp receiving treatment from injuries sustained.

MDF spokesperson Major Paul Chiphwanya confirmed the return of Salimu but says investigations are still under way to establish what exactly happened to both the fallen soldiers and those still missing.

With Corporal George Salim now found, the three who are still missing are Lance Corporal Gift Nkhoma, Sergeant Boniface Nowa and Staff Sergeant Chancy Mwakawenga.

Making a ministerial statement in Parliament on Friday, deputy minister of Defence Amos Mailosi disclosed that eight more soldiers are hospitalised after they suffered injuries in an attack in the war-torn country.

The injured, who have been hospitalised at Entebbe in Uganda, include Sergeant Dan Chilenje, Corporal Malijani Selo, Lance Corporal Mautanga, Private Anthony Mwamadi, Private Moses Mdala and Private Damson Nkhoma.

The news comes at a time the nation is grief-stricken following the death of six soldiers whose bodies arrived in the country on Wednesday this week.

As the Malawi nation continues to mourn the fallen heroes, flags in all MDF premises throughout the country are flying at half mast

The deputy minister informed the House that the six soldiers died in an operation known as Usalama South on November 14 aimed at clearing known Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) bases—a rebel group that fights the government of Uganda, but has its bases in eastern DRC.

He said: “The Malawi battalion was advancing towards Kasinga tactical operating base, an illegal armed group base and the ADF base was at a distance of approximately 6.8 kilometres. The troops advanced without much resistance up to Ididiwe, which was originally a base for Fardc, a government force there.

“The following day, on November 14 2018, the troops to the IAG position, however, before reaching the position they came under contact, exchanged fire and started breaking contact up to Ididiwe. ADF pursued our troops up to Ididiwe and there was heavy exchange of fire. It is at this point and position that we lost four soldiers and 10 were wounded.”

The MDF soldiers are part of an 850-strong MDF contingent serving as United Nations peace keeping mission under the Force Intervention Brigade (FIB).

Under the FIB, the Malawi troops are operating along other peacekeepers from Tanzania and South Africa.

They are charged with the mission to neutralise armed groups in DRCs North Kivu.

