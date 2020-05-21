Onesimus new single ‘Here With Me’ hits no.5 on Africa’s iTunes

Malawian South Africa-based musician Onesimus’ new single ‘Here With Me’ continue to make headlines—with the recent being among the top 5 songs on Africa’s iTunes top 100 songs.

In an interview with Nyasa Times, the Major 1 Records Label singer and songwriter says he is grateful to God for the wonderful gift of music endowed in him.

“The song is about encouraging people that even though they can walk in shadows of death, God will always be on their side,” he said.

Born Armstrong Kalua, the artist trekked to South Africa seven years ago after attracting the interest of Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) founder Prophet Shepherd Bushiri.

He then ditched secular music for gospel.

The Miracle Money hit-maker further extended his gratitude to Prophet Bushiri, his spiritual guide, and all his fans not just in Malawi but across the world.

The song has a video already, shot in Cameroon and, across Africa, it is enjoying massive airplay.

The song can be purchased using the link below:

https://music.apple.com/za/album/here-with-me-single/1512834225

