Onesimus’ ‘Tchuku Tchuku’ gets over 6 million downloads world over

He impressed with one of his last videos, ‘Miracle Money’; and, now he is back with ‘Tchuku Tchuku’—a hit that is full of praises for Jesus Christ and has in the last two weeks gotten over six million downloads.

In four minutes and three seconds, Onesimus—born Armstrong Kalua—makes it a point that he is enjoying in the Lord’s bosom.

He talks of a precious Jesus who never “leaves” him alone and is “full of sugar and honey.”

It is; perhaps, true considering the fact that since he turned to God and joined ‘Major 1’ Prophet Shepherd Bushiri, his fortunes have turned around both spiritually and financially.

Ratings put him as one of the richest gospel musicians in Africa.

‘Tchuku Tchuku’ which can be literary translated as ‘make me feel’ lives to its message if the quality of the video is anything to go by.

It is shot in high definition and depicts pomp and glamour. Everyone in the video is fully packed in swag.

You can tell from the dancing, the smiles and the laughter.

The song has so far received more than 32 000 views since it was uploaded about a fortnight ago.

Produced under the record label ‘Major 1 Records’ and directed by Da Mos, ‘Tchuku Tchuku’ promises to make indelible marks in many and continues to receive positive reviews across the world.

