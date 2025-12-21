Only 35 percent redeem Fisp inputs as fertiliser window closes, raising food security alarm

With maize crops across the country entering the most critical growth stage that demands fertiliser application, Malawi is staring at a looming food security disaster as only 384 211 out of 1.1 million targeted beneficiaries have so far redeemed inputs under the Farm Inputs Subsidy Programme (Fisp).

The figure represents a redemption rate of just 35 percent, leaving a staggering 715 789 farmers without fertiliser at a time experts say delays could permanently damage yields and deepen hunger in an already fragile food system.

Government launched this year’s Fisp in Mchinji more than a month ago, promising timely access to subsidised inputs. But statistics from the Ministry of Agriculture show progress is lagging far behind expectations and well below the 60 percent redemption rate recorded by mid-December last farming season.

In the fields, the consequences are already unfolding.

Simbileko Mwale of Mbwetu Village in Traditional Authority Chitukula, Lilongwe, planted his maize in early December. Today, the crop has reached the stage where basal fertiliser is required — a narrow window that does not wait for administrative delays.

“We planted and the maize crop has reached the level where we need to apply fertiliser, but we do not have fertiliser,” Mwale said.

He fears the opportunity to save his crop is slipping away by the day.

“We know it is beyond when we were supposed to apply, but maybe if we get the fertiliser this week we may save the situation,” he said, adding that this year’s package excluded certified seed, forcing farmers to plant recycled seed with lower yield potential.

In Kauma Township, Lilongwe, Helmes Lekodi expressed fear that history is repeating itself. After missing out under the defunct Affordable Inputs Programme last year, he says the slow rollout of Fisp is reviving memories of past failures that left households hungry.

Across districts, farmers report long journeys to selling points, repeated trips to empty shops, long queues and days lost waiting for deliveries that never arrive. As rains intensify, access is becoming even more difficult, with feeder roads turning muddy and impassable — further cutting off rural farmers from inputs they urgently need.

In a written response, Fisp coordinator in the Ministry of Agriculture, Irrigation and Water Development Justin Kagona said beneficiaries are continuing to access inputs daily.

“As of last Wednesday, 384 211 out of the targeted 1.1 million beneficiaries had received inputs,” Kagona said, adding that 154 000 male-headed and 230 211 female-headed households had been reached.

However, the ministry did not respond to follow-up questions on what concrete measures are being taken to accelerate distribution, nor did it provide timelines for clearing the massive backlog of unreached farmers.

The slow pace has triggered panic among farmers and alarm among agricultural experts.

Farmers Union of Malawi (FUM) president Maness Nkhata said the situation threatens both production and farmer morale.

“The rains are here and farmers urgently need fertiliser for their fields. As rains intensify, some roads will become impassable, forcing farmers to travel even longer distances,” Nkhata said.

He added that farmers are wasting valuable days camping at shops instead of working in their fields.

“As a union, we have always said Fisp is a good programme. But its implementation has been its biggest weakness because it is always associated with delays,” Nkhata said.

The technical implications are even more worrying.

Lilongwe University of Agriculture and Natural Resources (Luanar) soil science professor Patson Nalivata warned that delayed fertiliser application directly translates into reduced yields, regardless of rainfall performance.

“Agriculture is a timely operation. Crops require nutrients at specific growth stages. Once that window is missed, there is an impact,” Nalivata said.

“You are likely to lose a percentage of yields depending on how long the delay is. If fertiliser is not applied in time, we are already starting from a negative position in terms of overall yield,” he warned.

The Mwapata Institute has echoed the concern, warning that the consequences could ripple across national food availability.

Executive director William Chadza said late redemption and delayed application would result in nutrient deficiencies, poor grain formation and lower harvests.

“For maize in particular, untimely fertiliser application undermines yield potential. Hopefully, there will be acceleration in redemption, but time is already being lost,” Chadza said.

The crisis is compounded by deeper structural problems in fertiliser supply.

Just a week ago, the Fertiliser Association of Malawi (FAM) revealed it is struggling financially due to unpaid government debts from previous subsidy programmes, limiting its ability to import fertiliser and raw materials.

FAM executive administrator Hannah Makhambera said outstanding arrears have choked access to credit lines, even as demand peaks.

She said local fertiliser companies currently have 42 432 metric tonnes in warehouses, 140 752 metric tonnes in transit and 124 636 metric tonnes on the high seas, with another 265 000 metric tonnes yet to arrive.

Makhambera warned the delays could affect not only the current Fisp — which was launched with just 30 000 metric tonnes — but broader farming activities nationwide.

This year, government plans to distribute about 110 000 metric tonnes of fertiliser to 1.1 million beneficiaries. But with only 35 percent having redeemed inputs while maize crops advance beyond optimal fertiliser stages, experts warn Malawi could be heading toward reduced harvests, higher food prices and increased hunger.

As the fertiliser window narrows, the question is no longer whether delays will affect yields — but how severe the damage to national food security will be.

