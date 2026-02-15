OPINION | A Weapon Disguised as a Memo: How Propaganda Is Being Used to Destroy the Reputation of Hon. Simplex Chithyola Banda

In every political era, there comes a moment when ambition abandons open competition and retreats into shadows, choosing manipulation over debate and propaganda over principle. The so-called internal memo now circulating within the Malawi Congress Party is one such moment. Presented as a private advisory document meant to guide the party after losing state power, it wears the language of strategy and reform, but in truth it functions as a political weapon, carefully crafted to plant doubt, manufacture suspicion and quietly poison the reputation of the Leader of Opposition, Simplex Chithyola Banda.

At first glance, the memo appears thoughtful and professional, but a closer and more honest reading reveals that its real purpose is not to strengthen unity or improve leadership, but to subtly reframe Chithyola Banda as a threat within his own party. This is not accidental. It is deliberate. It is the oldest trick in political warfare: destroy credibility first, and removal becomes easy later.

Those who genuinely know Hon. Chithyola do not need persuasion. They know his discipline, his consistency and his deep respect for institutions. They know that he is not a man who survives by whispering in corridors or undermining colleagues through backroom tactics. His political identity has never been built on intrigue or conspiracy, but on engagement, dialogue and visible service. Wherever he operates, he builds systems rather than factions. Wherever there is conflict, he seeks consensus rather than advantage. Wherever there is division, he promotes reconciliation rather than control. This pattern is not new, and it is not accidental; it is the foundation of his leadership.

It is therefore intellectually dishonest and morally questionable to associate him with a document that promotes surveillance, loyalty testing, silent power struggles and internal monitoring. Such methods are completely alien to his political style and directly contradict everything his record represents.

Although the memo claims to be internal, its structure and tone expose something far more troubling. It names individuals. It labels them as threats. It questions motives. It encourages suspicion. It promotes consolidation of power. This is not the language of healing, reform or renewal. It is the language of fear, control and manipulation. It reflects a mindset that sees politics not as a platform for collective service, but as a battlefield for personal dominance.

Instead of rebuilding trust, the memo destroys it. Instead of encouraging transparency, it cultivates paranoia. Instead of strengthening institutions, it weakens them by turning colleagues into enemies and debate into surveillance. In doing so, it reveals far more about its author than its target. It exposes a political culture rooted in insecurity, not leadership.

When analysed objectively, the agenda behind the document becomes unmistakable. It seeks to quietly associate the Leader of Opposition with internal conflict, factionalism, power games, undemocratic practices and backroom control. Once that image is implanted, the next step becomes psychologically easy: question his suitability to lead. This is not about protecting the party. It is about repositioning power. It is about manufacturing justification for future removal. It is about ambition disguised as concern.

But this propaganda is destined to fail, because false narratives only succeed where truth is absent. In this case, the truth is firmly established. Hon. Chithyola’s leadership has consistently been open, consultative and principled. He engages directly. He respects structures. He values institutional processes. He does not operate through hidden channels or secret networks. Those who have worked with him know this. Those who have observed him know this. Those who are honest cannot deny it. That is why serious party members and thoughtful observers will see through the exaggerated language, the selective accusations and the hidden motives behind this memo.

Every political organisation naturally contains disagreements, ambitions and competing ideas. That is not a crisis; it is normal. The real danger begins when ambition turns into manipulation, when internal documents become weapons, when leaders are targeted through covert narratives, and when unity is sacrificed for personal positioning. That kind of politics does not build institutions. It destroys them. It does not inspire confidence. It breeds cynicism. It does not serve citizens. It serves egos.

This is not the politics Malawi needs. This is not the politics that restores public trust. This is not the politics that strengthens democracy. It is the politics of fear, not vision; of sabotage, not service.

Hon. Chithyola does not need schemes to remain relevant. His political standing is grounded in credibility, consistency and visible contribution. He does not rise by pushing others down. He does not secure loyalty through intimidation. He does not lead through suspicion. He leads through example. That is precisely why attempts to associate him with divisive strategies will collapse under their own contradictions. They conflict with his record. They clash with his conduct. They betray his values.

This memo does not define the Leader of Opposition. It does not represent his thinking, his spirit or his leadership. It only exposes the intentions of those who authored it. Those who hoped to use it as a weapon will be disappointed. Those who read it critically will recognise it for what it truly is: a calculated attempt to discredit a principled leader through manufactured doubt.

Integrity cannot be erased by documents.

Character cannot be destroyed by rumours.

Unity cannot be broken by manipulation.

And truth, no matter how delayed, will always outlive propaganda.

