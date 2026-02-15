Thom Mpinganjira splashes K2bn on Rolls-Royce for wife as Zeze Kingston gifts Range Rover on Valentine’s Day

Business mogul Thom Mpinganjira and amapiano sensation Zeze Kingston have set social media abuzz after gifting their wives ultra-luxury vehicles in what many are calling the ultimate expressions of love and romance.

Mpinganjira sent the internet into a frenzy after surprising his wife, Triphonia Mpinganjira, with a brand-new Rolls-Royce Cullinan Black Badge valued at an estimated K2 billion, a gift said to mark both her birthday and Valentine’s Day in one grand gesture.

Not to be outdone, Zeze Kingston also joined the trending list after presenting his wife, Dorothy Kingston, with a sleek Range Rover reportedly worth over K200 million as a Valentine’s Day surprise.

Mpinganjira’s luxury SUV is no ordinary present, as the Cullinan Black Badge is powered by a massive 6.75-litre V12 engine producing about 563 horsepower, and despite weighing nearly 2.8 tonnes, it can accelerate from 0 to 100 kilometres per hour in just over five seconds, making it one of the most powerful and prestigious SUVs in the world.

Internationally, the vehicle sells for around 360,000 US dollars before taxes, but once import duties and related costs are added, the price in Malawi reportedly climbs to nearly K2 billion.

The car was recently spotted cruising along the Kamuzu Highway in Blantyre, sparking wild online speculation, with some assuming it belonged to wealthy Indian businessmen, while others confidently guessed it was owned by rich Chinese investors, before the truth finally emerged.

Since then, the moment has quickly turned into viral comedy, with online commentators joking that men across Malawi have been placed under fresh romantic pressure, now wondering how they are expected to compete with Valentine’s gifts that come with twelve cylinders and a V12 engine.

Others have humorously revisited Madam Mpinganjira’s earlier chapters in life, cheekily suggesting that her former husband must be watching in disbelief, as her current lifestyle now includes one of the most expensive vehicles ever seen on Malawian roads.

Between billion-kwacha Rolls-Royces and hundred-million-kwacha Range Rovers, many social media users are now calling it the most expensive Valentine’s season in Malawi’s history, where love is no longer written in cards and chocolates, but in horsepower and luxury wheels.

