OPINION | Anti-Corruption or Performance? The Weakness in Alex Kamangila’s Crusade

Malawians want corruption to end. That is not up for debate. For decades, corruption has drained public resources and weakened state institutions. From the infamous Cashgate scandal to current controversies like the Amaryllis Hotel deal, citizens have watched billions disappear while services collapse.

Hospitals lack drugs. Schools lack teachers. Roads remain unfinished. People are angry—and rightly so.

But anger alone does not fight corruption. Strategy, evidence, and discipline do.

That is where the activism of Alex Kamangila begins to fall apart.

Activism or Content Creation?

Kamangila presents himself as a fearless anti-corruption voice. Yet his activism increasingly resembles social media performance.

Facebook Live. Daily accusations. Endless commentary.

Each day brings a new target: a journalist, a lawyer, a public figure, or even an ordinary citizen asking questions.

But serious anti-corruption work is not a livestream.

Real investigators gather evidence. They build cases. They submit files to institutions like the Anti-Corruption Bureau or present evidence before parliamentary bodies such as the Public Accounts Committee.

Corruption cases are won in courtrooms—not comment sections.

The Evidence Gap

The biggest weakness in Kamangila’s crusade is simple: evidence.

Serious corruption allegations require documents, financial trails, contracts, and witness statements. Without those, accusations remain speculation.

Malawi learned this during the Cashgate scandal. Investigations succeeded because forensic audits exposed real transactions and real theft.

Evidence led to prosecutions.

Social media allegations do not.

If someone truly has proof of corruption, the logical step is clear: submit it to investigators. Present it in court. Allow institutions to act.

Holding “evidence” for Facebook broadcasts weakens credibility.

Fighting Branches, Not Roots

Another weakness is selective targeting.

Kamangila often attacks individuals outside the centers of financial power. Musicians. Lawyers. Commentators. Critics.

Yet corruption in Malawi rarely starts with these people.

It starts where public money is controlled—inside ministries, procurement committees, and political offices.

Take the Amaryllis Hotel deal. The government reportedly committed about K128.7 billion to the project. That decision involved valuation processes, investment assessments, and public finance approvals.

Those are the arenas where corruption must be confronted.

Going after random individuals while avoiding systemic actors looks less like strategy and more like spectacle.

The Fundraising Contradiction

There is also a credibility problem around money.

Kamangila claims to be fighting a corrupt system. Yet he frequently asks followers to fund his campaigns.

Fundraising itself is not wrong. Many civil society organizations depend on donations.

But credible organizations provide transparency. They have structures, accounts, and clear mandates.

Personalised activism funded through social media appeals raises questions: is this a civic movement—or a personal platform?

Without transparency, the anti-corruption message becomes vulnerable.

Damage to Public Debate

The biggest casualty is public discourse.

Malawi needs serious discussion about corruption: procurement reform, political financing, and institutional oversight.

Instead, debate is drifting toward accusation and insult.

Critics are labelled “paid agents.” Questions are dismissed as attacks.

That atmosphere does not strengthen accountability. It weakens it.

Noise replaces evidence.

Outrage replaces reform.

What Real Anti-Corruption Work Looks Like

Real anti-corruption work is difficult and methodical.

It involves documenting evidence.

Submitting complaints to the Anti-Corruption Bureau.

Filing cases in court.

Engaging oversight bodies like the Public Accounts Committee.

Above all, it requires credibility.

Without credibility, activism becomes theatre.

The Bottom Line

Malawi’s corruption crisis is real. It demands seriousness.

If Alex Kamangila truly wants to fight corruption, the path is clear: produce evidence, file cases, and pursue justice through institutions.

If not, then this crusade risks becoming something else entirely.

Not accountability.

Just performance.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :