OPINION: In Closing Chaminade Marianist, the Govt and Administration Have Conspired to Punish Innocent Learners

The closure of Chaminade Marianist Secondary School by the Ministry of Education is a catastrophic failure of responsibility—on both sides.

While the school’s administration stands guilty of mismanagement and violating the law through the use of corporal punishment, the government’s decision to shut the institution has only compounded the injustice. Together, they have conspired, whether intentionally or not, to rob hundreds of innocent students of their fundamental right to education.

Instead of ensuring accountability for the administrators who oversaw the school’s violations, the government has chosen a blunt-force solution, punishing students who had nothing to do with the governance failures. This approach is not only unjust but also an affront to Malawi’s commitment to education as a basic human right.

It is undeniable that Chaminade’s administration failed its students. The use of corporal punishment is both illegal and unacceptable in modern education. However, the administration’s governance failures pale in comparison to the harm now inflicted by the Ministry of Education’s sweeping decision to shut down the school entirely.

By choosing closure, the government has ensured that the students, many of whom are preparing for critical exams like the MSCE and JCE, will bear the brunt of the consequences. These learners are now left without classrooms, without teachers, and without clarity on their futures. This is not accountability; it is cruelty masquerading as justice.

This debacle exposes failures at every level. The administration at Chaminade Marianist Secondary School has shown gross incompetence by breaking the law and failing to uphold basic standards of governance. Yet, the government’s reaction has been equally reckless. Rather than stepping in to rectify the situation and protect the learners, the Ministry of Education has taken the easy way out: shutting the doors and walking away.

What message does this send to Malawians? That when schools fail, the students will suffer most? That those in positions of authority—whether school administrators or government officials—can avoid accountability while leaving a trail of disruption and despair?

This decision by the Ministry reflects a lack of creativity, compassion, and commitment to the very students they are meant to serve. It is as though both the government and Chaminade’s administration have abandoned these learners to fend for themselves.

Let us be clear: the students are the only victims in this tragedy. They are the ones paying the price for the mistakes of those who were entrusted with their education. These children have been robbed of their time, their stability, and their opportunity to learn.

For the students preparing for their MSCE and JCE, every day of closure is a blow to their future. These exams determine not just their academic progress but also their prospects in life. With each passing day, the weight of uncertainty grows heavier.

Holding Chaminade’s administration accountable is essential, but the Ministry of Education must understand that shutting down the school does not solve the problem. Instead, it exacerbates it. The government should have focused on reforming the institution, removing those responsible for mismanagement, and putting in place measures to ensure compliance with the law.

This is a moment that calls for leadership and innovation, not punishment that inflicts collateral damage on innocent students. The Ministry should have worked with stakeholders, including PRISAM and local education authorities, to implement reforms while keeping the school operational.

The government must immediately reconsider its decision and reopen Chaminade Marianist Secondary School. Simultaneously, the school’s administration must face accountability for their actions, including governance reforms and legal repercussions for violating the law.

At its heart, this issue is about justice—not just for the students but for Malawi’s future. Education is the foundation of any nation’s development. When we punish learners for the failures of adults, we undermine that foundation and betray our children.

The government and the administration of Chaminade Marianist Secondary School must act now. The students have suffered enough, and their right to education must be restored without delay. Anything less is an unforgivable failure.

Let us not conspire further to rob these learners of their future. It is time to fix this mess, and it is time to do it now.

EPHRAIM NYONDO IS A MULTI-AWARD-WINNING EDUCATION JOURNALIST IN MALAWI.

