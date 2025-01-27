Spectacular! Old Mutual rewards its Top Performers with a Dream Dubai Getaway

In a spectacular show of appreciation, Old Mutual (Malawi) Limited has sent seven of its outstanding Business Development stars on an all-expenses-paid luxury trip to Dubai—a city of glittering skyscrapers, golden beaches, and unforgettable experiences.

This prestigious reward celebrates the team’s extraordinary achievements in 2024, where they smashed their annual business targets by an incredible 44% and exceeded all Key Performance Indicators (KPIs). The group includes Phillip Waluza, Kenneth Kaunda, Johnas Mwanja, Asa Mwalwanda, Emmie Madikhula, Jessy Nyasulu, and Grey Tewete.

For one week, these high-flyers will soak in Dubai’s iconic luxury—from the towering Burj Khalifa to the world-renowned shopping malls and serene desert adventures. It’s a chance to unwind and revel in the rewards of their hard work.

Phillip Waluza, Head of Corporate Sales Business, couldn’t hide his excitement:

“This is a dream come true! Old Mutual has not only recognized our efforts but is giving us memories that will last a lifetime. Such rewards push us to aim higher and deliver even more.”

Old Mutual’s Human Capital Executive, Rex Kadzongwe, emphasized that the Dubai getaway is part of the company’s comprehensive rewards system, designed to inspire and energize its workforce.

“Our reward programs include both onshore and offshore trips. The offshore trips, like this one, allow our top performers to travel abroad with their spouses and experience life-changing destinations. It’s all about celebrating excellence and motivating our staff to keep raising the bar,” Kadzongwe explained.

In recent years, Old Mutual has treated its top achievers to dazzling destinations such as Thailand, Namibia, and South Africa. Each trip serves as a shining testament to the company’s commitment to recognizing and rewarding exceptional contributions.

Established in 1954, Old Mutual (Malawi) Limited is a leader in financial services, providing trusted solutions in savings, insurance, investments, asset management, and funeral services. Through its vibrant rewards program, the company continues to inspire its team to deliver excellence and build a legacy of success.

This Dubai adventure is not just a trip; it’s a celebration of ambition, hard work, and the unyielding spirit of excellence. As the plane takes off, so too does the bar for achievement at Old Mutual.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!