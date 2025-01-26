IMM and ICTAM Partner to Deliver Transformative ICT and Marketing Programs

The Institute of Marketing in Malawi (IMM) and the ICT Association of Malawi (ICTAM) have signed a groundbreaking memorandum of understanding (MoU) aimed at fostering professional growth and innovation by merging their expertise in marketing and information, communication, and technology (ICT).

The three-year partnership will focus on training, workshops, and skills development programs to equip members and the general public with high-quality skills, aligning with Malawi’s MW2063 development blueprint. The collaboration falls under the MW2063 enabler for Human Capital Development, which prioritizes investments in science, technology, and education.

During the signing ceremony at Amaryllis Hotel in Blantyre, IMM President George Damson emphasized the significance of the partnership.

“This partnership will create valuable opportunities for our members to exchange and acquire crucial IT and marketing skills. Technology and marketing are interwoven, and collaboration is the only way to achieve great success. Highly trained marketing professionals will play a pivotal role in advancing the national development agenda,” said Damson.

Damson also encouraged marketers, including students, to affiliate with IMM to benefit fully from the partnership’s initiatives over the next three years.

Speaking on behalf of ICTAM, Vice President Moses Dossi described the MoU as a shared vision to empower individuals with tools and knowledge to thrive in a fast-evolving digital and marketing landscape.

“This partnership bridges the gap between two critical sectors, enabling synergy that drives economic growth, digital transformation, and professional excellence in Malawi,” Dossi said.

He highlighted that the partnership will ensure programs are tailored to meet the dynamic needs of participants, with a strong focus on creating nationwide impact.

Both institutions will jointly select trainers and design training content to guarantee relevance and quality. They aim to reach professionals and innovators across Malawi, leveraging their networks to maximize engagement.

The collaboration is expected to play a crucial role in advancing Malawi’s MW2063 vision of achieving an industrialized, self-reliant, and upper-middle-income economy by emphasizing the role of ICT and marketing in development.

