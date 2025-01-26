Blantyre South Ward Councillor Pledges Continued Collaboration with Chiefs

Blantyre South Ward Councillor, Kingsley Mbewe, has reaffirmed his commitment to working closely with traditional leaders to foster development in his area.

Speaking on Friday during a meeting with local chiefs, Mbewe emphasized the importance of strengthening their relationship to implement new projects effectively. He credited the existing collaboration for the developmental progress in the ward, including the equitable distribution of maize to affected households.

“Since I was elected as Councillor five years ago, chiefs have been pillars of development. This collaboration is yielding good results, as evidenced by the recent maize distribution, which was done fairly to all chiefs,” said Mbewe.

The Councillor dismissed media reports alleging a strained relationship between him and the chiefs, calling them unfounded and the work of individuals seeking to tarnish his reputation.

Village Headman Wiskes praised Mbewe for his dedication to improving the community, describing him as a leader committed to serving the people.

“Councillor Mbewe has always been there to foster development in our villages and support us with food during these difficult times,” said Wiskes.

Blantyre South Ward is facing a hunger crisis, with 17,000 residents affected. The government has so far distributed maize to 14,000 people, with Mbewe actively involved in ensuring fair distribution.

ENDS

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!