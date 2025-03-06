Opinion: Joyce Banda’s Attempt to Cleanse Herself—Too Late, Too Little?

What Joyce Banda is doing now is nothing short of an act of desperation—a bid to cleanse herself from the curse that lingers. Yes, she failed to speak when it mattered most, but even now, coming out could be her only chance to rid herself of the misfortunes that haunt her.

Saulos Klaus Chilima (SKC) died while holding power in his hands, robbed of his future, taken in a tragic and brutal way. We do not know the prayers he made that fateful day, the last words that left his lips. But one thing is certain—his death was not just an accident; it was a moment that shifted the fate of this nation.

Before that incident, Chilima had been crying out—expressing frustration over betrayals and broken promises. He lamented openly, and we all heard him. Joyce Banda was a witness to it all. She stood there, watched it unfold, and yet she remained silent. If she had spoken then, if she had stood by him when it mattered, SKC would have been on the ballot today. But she didn’t. And now, in death, she is trying to mend fences with him.

In the old days, we would offer sacrifices to appease restless spirits. That is exactly what JB is attempting—seeking redemption. But can she truly free herself? The calamities will not leave the one man at the center of all this. Since June 2024, everything has been falling apart—one crisis after another, scandal upon scandal, and nothing has worked. If you think this is just coincidence, think again. Even a man pretending to be pregnant cannot run fast enough to escape the wrath of justice.

When a man dies with deep sorrow and unresolved pain, his spirit does not rest. It lingers, it fights, and it demands reckoning. You can do whatever you want, but no man shall succeed until he goes back and repents. This is not just a political battle—it is a battle with God and the soul of SKC. And no one, no matter how powerful, can fight both and win.

Falling into the hands of God is terrifying. Even Jonah could not escape.

