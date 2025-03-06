EGENCO’s environmental department strengthening survival rate of trees planted during forestry seasons  

Having taken cognizance that most trees planted during forestry seasons do not survive due to not being monitored and cared for, Electricity Generation Company (EGENCO) mandated its environmental department to strengthen the survival rate by watering the seedlings until they reach a survival stage.

This was disclosed by EGENCO Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Eng. Dr. Maxon Chitawo yesterday when the company launched its 2025 Forestry Season on Ntcherechere forest reserve in Chikwawa, which is part of the land managed by Kapichira Power Station.

Over 80% of trees planted in 2024 season survived and are flourishing on the Ntcherechere forest reserve and for this year, EGENCO targets to plant 14,000 trees on 30 hectares — with 2,000 planted yesterday which the company’s environmental department has started watering for their optimal survival.

Eng. Chitawo explained that Ntcherechere forest reserve was identified to be replenished with trees after taking note of the rate of its deforestation by surrounding community members when EGENCO mined rocks and extracted other forest products that were used to rebuild Kapichira Power Station after it was destroyed by Cyclone Ana in 2021.

And for the trees’ survival, the environmental department was thus mandated to take good care of them while the surrounding schools, whose learners are also provided with seedlings, were inculcated on the the same culture.

Chitawo said the schools were provided with tools for watering the trees while also impressing on them to own every tree they planted in order to claim them as personal trophies once they flourish.

He also emphasised that they saw the need to be involved in the replenishment of trees surrounding the electricity generation plants in order to reduce debris and sand that are fed into the Shire River from river tributaries, which affect their machinery operations.

“First of all, we need a healthy ecosystem through a robust tree cover that should keep the flow of the rivers that feed the Shire, which is our main source of hydro power generation,” he said. “We also need to have strong trees to keep catching and controlling the debris and sand from reaching the Shire.”

The ceremony was presided over by Minister of Energy Ibrahim Matola and Minister of Natural Resources & Climate Change, Owen Chomanika, who both drummed into the minds of the surrounding community members on the need to ensure trees planted do survive by taking care of them until they grow to a survival stage.

Matola echoed Chitawo’s sentiments, saying EGENCO’s 2025 Forestry Season is unique in targeting 14,000 trees on such a huge hectarage of 30, while at the same time implementing an effective system for their survival rate.

“The tree plating exercise by EGENCO is commendable in that the company involves other business partners and environmental stakeholders as well as young minds in primary and secondary schools.

“We need to have communities sorrrounding our power generation plants inculcated on the importance of environmental preservation as its degradation leads to serious consequences.

“These exercises keep reminding people that electricity drives the economy of this country, of which they are the beneficiaries, and that their involvement in deforestation is affecting EGENCO’s operations.”

Along with Chomanika, who happens to be Member of Parliament for the area, Chikwawa North Constituency, Matola impressed on the community members to take care of the trees they have been provided for.

Chomanika did not mince words but blamed the community members on their involvement in stealing trees in forest reserves to produce charcoal, and also highlighted the challenges that EGENCO faces through their actions.

Most of the areas under Senior Chief Kasisi are bare of trees except for Kapichira Hydro Station’s land and that of Majete Games Reserve, which are well covered because of tight security by the two entities.

Chomanika alerted the gathering that the authorities are aware that some surrounding community members have resorted to encroaching into Kapichira Hydro Station’s land to plunder its forest reserve products — and warned of the consequences once caught.

Present at the event was Senior Chief Kasisi, who disclosed that every household has been asked to plant 10 trees, and Chomanika further emphasised that every tree planted represents the way forward in environmental preservation and impressed on the gathering that preservation of the environment is the responsibility of every Malawian.

Chomanika reminded the gathering people that the 2025 Forest Season, that was inaugurated on December 15 to run up to April 15, targets to plant 34 million trees and he applauded people of Chikwawa that — from its target to plant 1.5 million trees for this year’s season — the district’s Forestry Department just have slightly over 64,000 seedlings left, representing about 96% success.

Along with Matola and Chomanika were chairperson of Parliamentary Committee on Natural Resources & Climate Change, MP Werani Chilenga; Chikwawa District Commissioner, Nardin Kamba; Secretary for Energy, Eng. Alfonso Chikuni; Secretary for Natural Resources, Yusuf Mkungula; and representatives from forestry, agriculture education departments and the private corporate business sector.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!