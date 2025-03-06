Old Mutual Malawi drills Southern Region Master of Ceremonies in financial literacy skills 

Old Mutual Malawi through its Financial Education Program has drilled members of the Southern Region Masters of Ceremonies Association (SORMACA) on the need of acquiring knowledge on financial literacy which is very crucial to their future as well the people who patronize various engagements.

Speaking at a meeting where Old Mutual Malawi engaged the SORMACA members at Blantyre Girls School, Financial Education Manager for the company, Bernard Chiluzi said the meeting was organized in order to assist members of SORMACA by educating them on the need of having enough knowledge on issues to do with financial management so that they can improve their lives and also take a role in sharing advice to the people when facilitating various events which he said can also help to alleviate the financial literacy levels in the country.

“Our main target is to provide them with financial mindset change by giving them our five big secrets of money management since we are living in a world where economies are changing day in and out.

“These Master Ceremonies will not remain in this field forever therefore there is a need for them to prepare themselves and have debt management as well as responsible borrowing and good part of

having financial policies offered by Old Mutual in order to grow their money,” said Chiluzi.

In his remarks, SORMACA President, Patrick Kavina praised Old Mutual Malawi for partnering them saying since the partnership started in 2024 they have benefited alot in areas such as investing skills, financial management and many more which has helped them to venture into other reliable businesses on top of their Master of Ceremonies field.

“Through this meeting we learn alot of things from Old Mutual while reviewing how we performed in the previous year and it is very encouraging to see how majority of our members are improving financially since the partnership started in 2024,” said Kavina.

One of the beneficiaries, Maria Chilambula shared her success story saying she benefited much after joining Mthunzi Policy of Old Mutual Malawi which she said after taking a step in educating other families concerning the policy she has been receiving good feedbacks from them through resources as well as monetary because they realized the importance of the policy after seeing the great support made by Old Mutual when they lost their relatives.

