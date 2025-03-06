CEE Leads Malawi’s Digital Education Revolution with DigiLearn Project, 300 Schools Reached with Computers

Malawi’s journey toward digitalizing its education system is making significant strides, thanks to the transformative efforts of Computers for Enhanced Education (CEE) through its DigiLearn Project. The initiative has so far distributed over 6,000 computers to 300 schools across the country, empowering students and teachers with crucial digital skills.

Speaking in Lilongwe during an inspection tour of beneficiary secondary schools in Dedza and Lilongwe districts, CEE Chief Executive Officer Sylvester Mtumbuka expressed enthusiasm over the progress of the DigiLearn Project.

“It’s truly inspiring to see students actively using the computer lab, gaining essential digital skills that will shape their future. Since we started, we have deployed a minimum of 20 computers to over 300 schools across the country. But we’re not stopping here—our goal is to reach more than 1,000 schools by 2028, ensuring that even more students have access to quality digital education,” said Mtumbuka.

The inspection tour, which remains an ongoing process, included a delegation from the Ministry of Finance. The team, comprising Natasha Mwasokwa, Fredrick Khunya, and Fanny Masina, aimed to verify that the computers, which enjoy duty-free status under government policy, were indeed reaching the intended schools.

The tour visited some of the beneficiary schools such as Umbwi and Mchisu Secondary Schools in Dedza and Mbidzi CDSS in Lilongwe.

Beyond just providing computers, the DigiLearn Project ensures that schools are equipped with fully functional local area networks, including a server preloaded with Kolibri, a digital learning platform. This platform offers a wealth of educational materials, from textbooks to interactive content, benefiting both students and teachers by enhancing classroom learning.

Recognizing that technology is only as effective as its users, CEE has also incorporated teacher training programs into the initiative. Educators are trained on how to integrate technology into their teaching methods, maintain the computer labs, and manage digital learning environments effectively.

For long-term sustainability, CEE provides continuous computer maintenance and manages electronic waste (e-waste) responsibly. By recycling and safely disposing of irreparable computers, the organization ensures an environmentally friendly approach to digital education.

With such efforts, the DigiLearn Project is not just introducing technology into schools—it is bridging the digital divide, transforming the educational landscape, and preparing Malawi’s students for a tech-driven future.

