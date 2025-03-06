MLS Hails Revolutionary Member Management System

The Malawi Law Society (MLS) has hailed its newly introduced Member Management System as a game changer, revolutionizing member registration, streamlining fee processing, and eliminating long-standing bureaucratic bottlenecks.

Speaking at a media briefing in Lilongwe yesterday, MLS President Patrick Mpaka described the digital system as a landmark achievement that has significantly enhanced the management of member information, benefiting both the Secretariat and MLS members.

The innovative platform, developed by Sparc Systems Ltd, went live in July 2024 and has since transformed the society’s operations by digitizing the renewal of licenses, Continuous Professional Development (CPD) tracking, and event management such as trainings and workshops.

Through the system, members can now log in remotely, submit applications for license renewals, register CPD hours, and report pro bono services—ushering in a new era of transparency, convenience, and efficiency.

Mpaka commended Sparc Systems Ltd for providing a solution that has resolved a longstanding administrative headache.

“During the license renewal period, I would physically sign over 1,000 licenses, which was both time-consuming and inefficient. This system has eliminated that burden and brought much-needed efficiency,” Mpaka said.

He added that MLS chose Sparc Systems not only because of the affordable cost but also due to the exceptional service delivery that exceeded expectations.

“At the start of the renewal period, the system was ready. It has been running smoothly since January 2025, and we are proud that young Malawians have delivered such a transformative solution. This is a testament that local innovations can solve our challenges if given the opportunity,” Mpaka said.

MLS Executive Secretary Chrispin Ngunde echoed the sentiment, revealing that for the first time, the Secretariat managed to process over 400 licenses within 15 days—a record-breaking milestone in the society’s history.

The system is expected to enhance accountability, improve service delivery, and cement MLS’s commitment to embracing technology-driven solutions for the benefit of its members.

Sparc Systems Limited Managing Director Dr. Wisely Phiri said that as a tech firm that pioneers innovation and providing solutions, they are excited to have played a part in making MLS operations go online to speed up and ease service delivery.

“We are glad to be part of this journey. We are here to offer solutions like what we have done with MLS. We provide such systems to various clients, and perhaps we should set a day every month to be showcasing the many systems that we have developed,” he said

