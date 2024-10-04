Opinion: Mary Chilima is much smarter than Dalitso Kabambe

Last week, Mary Chilima, widow of the late Saulos Chilima, made a heartfelt and impassioned appeal to the government and concerned stakeholders for a thorough investigation into her husband’s tragic death. Saulos Chilima died on June 10, 2024, in a devastating plane crash in Chikangawa Forest.

Mary’s call is not only legitimate but resonates deeply with the nation’s collective desire for clarity and justice. While investigations so far—led by German experts and the manufacturers of the ill-fated aircraft—have focused on technical aspects, they fail to address critical human and circumstantial factors.

These are the very gaps that Mary Chilima seeks to close. Who allowed the plane to fly in such hazardous weather? Who falsely assured the President that the plane had reached Mzuzu and advised its return? And perhaps most alarmingly, who decided to halt the search and rescue operation on the night of June 10, only to resume it the next morning?

These questions demand answers. They highlight not just potential technical oversights but also possible human errors or negligence. Malawians deserve the full truth of what happened, beyond mechanical failures. This is why civil society organizations, legal experts, and concerned citizens have joined Mary Chilima in urging President Lazarus Chakwera to launch a comprehensive investigation. He is, after all, the only one constitutionally empowered to do so. Her appeal is not politically motivated but driven by the need for justice and clarity.

Enter Dalitso Kabambe.

In a baffling move, Kabambe—who is vying for the UTM presidency—chose to weigh in on the matter, but in a way that adds little value. Instead of addressing President Chakwera, as Mary Chilima and others have rightly done, Kabambe decided to direct his plea to Michael Usi, the current UTM President and his direct rival at the upcoming UTM convention. This raises an obvious question: what exactly is Kabambe’s strategy here?

In what can only be described as a political miscalculation, Kabambe appears to believe that dragging Usi into the matter will somehow link him to elements that are perceived to resist the investigation perhaps by association. It’s a textbook case of political baiting, designed to tarnish Usi’s reputation by insinuating hidden complicity. Kabambe seems to think that by stirring this pot, he can paint Usi with the same brush.

Here’s the reality check for Kabambe: Michael Usi does not have the authority to call for investigations or commissions of inquiry—that’s the President’s prerogative. Kabambe knows very well where such a request should be directed. If he is genuinely concerned about uncovering the truth, he should follow Mary Chilima’s lead and address his appeal to President Chakwera, the one with the power to act. Instead, by targeting Usi, it becomes glaringly obvious that Kabambe’s motives are purely political.

Many have tried to exploit the tragic death of UTM’s former president for their own political gain, and Kabambe’s actions suggest he, too, has fallen into this trap of opportunism. This is disappointing, especially for someone seen as a sharp thinker—someone who could have risen above such low-level politicking. Sadly, it seems we were wrong.

Since assuming leadership of UTM, Michael Usi has made it clear that his mission is to honor and carry forward Saulos Chilima’s legacy. Usi has repeatedly stated that he will not alter the party’s insignia or symbols, including Chilima’s image, which remains central on UTM’s banners. Usi is committed to fulfilling the promises he and Chilima made to the people of Malawi during their presidential campaign. Kabambe’s attempt to politicize the tragedy is both ill-informed and desperate.

Instead of engaging with Kabambe’s provocations, Usi would be wise to ignore them. Kabambe’s letter is nothing more than a transparent political stunt aimed at undermining Usi’s leadership. Kabambe is merely trying to make himself relevant in the current political discourse surrounding Chilima’s tragic death. However, his approach is not only dangerous but also childish. He is throwing a political Molotov cocktail at Usi, thinking it will be the rope Usi uses to hang himself.

Kabambe is clearly a novice in politics. He should know that soon enough, he may be relegated to the annals of history as a man who tried but whose efforts were not good enough. The least he can do is ensure his ‘try’ is more dignified than what he is doing now—at least for posterity.

To Michael Usi: stay the course. Kabambe’s letter serves as a reminder of the desperation of those who would rather play dirty than face you in fair competition. As the saying goes, if you wrestle with a pig in the mud, you both get dirty, but the pig enjoys it. Keep your focus on the bigger picture—steering UTM to success—and leave the mudslinging to those with nothing better to offer.

Kabambe is merely an ordinary member of UTM. He’s not even part of the party’s executive to grow such wings and start writing letters of this nature. His tactics only expose his lack of real political strategy and desperation. Perhaps he should take a page from Mary Chilima’s book—she is much smarter than 10 Dalitso Kabambes combined.

