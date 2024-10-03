Good news! MV Chambo back on Lake Malawi waters

After a break from sailing on the waters of Lake Malawi when boarders were closed in 2019 due to Covid-19, a passenger ship from Mozambique called MV Chambo is back to aid Malawians with water transportation.

Public Relations Officer for the Ministry of Transport and Public Works, Watson Maingo, confirmed the development to the local media saying the vessel will help reduce water transport challenges on the lake.

“The resumption of MV Chambo sailing on Lake Malawi between a port in Mozambique and Nkhata-Bay via Likoma and Chizumulu will help to ease lake transport. Of late, it has only been Ilala in operation and it could not accommodate everyone’s schedule. Now we have an option and we hope that transport challenges will be reduced,” said Maingo.

Commenting on the development, Dean of Faculty of Tourism, Hospitality and Management at Mzuzu University, Dr Lameck Zetu Khonje, told Nyasa Times that this was a good development in as far as tourism is concerned.

“This ship previously used to complement the services of Ilala. Now that it is back, it is a boost to tourism in Likoma because it eases transportation between Malawi and Mozambique. It also promotes trade between the two countries,” said Dr Khonje.

Dr Khonje however added that as a country, Malawi has not done enough in terms of water transport on the lake.

“We are not even closer to having adequate transport on the waters of Lake Malawi. We need more stable and reliable vessels on the lake because our beautiful lake stretching from Karonga to Mangochi is idle. Assuming lake transport was improved, with the current challenges we are facing on the road transport network, lake transport would be a preferred transport for Malawians,” remarked Khonje.

MV Chambo will be reaching Nkhata-Bay via Likoma and Chizumulu on Wednesdays and will be departing for Mozambique on Thursdays via Chizumulu and Likoma.

