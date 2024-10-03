Small Scale Cross border traders suspends demos to pave way for negotiations with authorities

The Small Scale Crossborder Association has suspended the protests against Malawi Revenue Authority (MRA) on the Excise tax stamp regime to pave way for negotiations with authorities from MRA, Ministry of Finance and Ministry of Trade.

Secretary General for the Association, Frank Zizwani Mhango said the suspension follows the agreement the Association had with officials from MRA and Ministry of Finance on a number of issues.

“The importers will now go back into their business of importing and supplying the products while waiting for the implementation of what the parties agreed,” he said.

According to Mhango, the parties agreed that the small scale importers will continue import and supply specified excisable products without tax stamps provided they produce valid customs clearance documents to the buyers until the remaining administrative challenges are addressed by MRA.

Adding that they have also agreed that the small scale importers should produce a list of their clients, business names, shops, location and buyers as soon as possible.

“We have also agreed that the Ministry of Finance will organize a meeting with the leaders of the association in conjunction with the Ministry of Trade as soon as possible,” he said.

The traders feel that the introduction of a sticker system for tax collection was a set back to their business as it will significantly increase costs for supplies among others.

