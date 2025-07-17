OPINION | MCP Must Not Appeal—Let Justice Stand and Focus on Moving Forward

By all measures—legal, moral, and strategic—the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) would be making a grave mistake by appealing the High Court ruling in the Vitumbiko Mumba case. The judgment, delivered by Justice Kishindo, is not only comprehensive and well-reasoned but a critical reminder that internal democracy and constitutionalism are not optional in modern politics—they are a necessity.

To appeal now would be to dig the party deeper into a crisis of legitimacy, squander time it no longer has, and send a dangerous message: that MCP is more interested in controlling outcomes than defending fairness.

The court didn’t merely issue a technical ruling—it exposed systemic and deliberate irregularities in the party’s internal electoral process. These were not vague complaints. The findings were damning:

An unlawful restructuring of the Electoral College in direct violation of the party’s own resolutions;

of the Electoral College in direct violation of the party’s own resolutions; A venue change without proper notice , clearly intended to disadvantage one candidate;

, clearly intended to disadvantage one candidate; A resort to public queueing amidst violence , discarding secret ballots and undermining the integrity of the election;

, discarding secret ballots and undermining the integrity of the election; The exhaustion of internal remedies, meaning the court had no choice but to intervene.

If MCP appeals this, it is not challenging a legal misinterpretation—it is challenging the very concept of fairness, openness, and accountability within its own ranks.

We are in the middle of an electoral cycle that is moving swiftly. Political parties should be organizing structures, vetting candidates, resolving disputes, and preparing for the September 16 elections. MCP cannot afford to be dragged into prolonged legal battles over what was clearly an avoidable internal blunder. Every day spent litigating is a day lost building credibility, trust, and momentum.

What is more, any appeal is unlikely to succeed. Justice Kishindo’s ruling rests on solid legal footing, rooted in both domestic and regional jurisprudence. Precedents like Bandave v MCP and Ramakatsa v Magashule were applied to show that courts will not tolerate internal lawlessness masquerading as politics.

Let us be blunt—an appeal will deepen the perception that MCP is not ready to reform. It will appear, rightly, as an attempt to silence dissent, suppress reformist voices, and preserve the status quo by force rather than by the will of members. That will alienate supporters, energize the opposition, and erode the gains the party has made since returning to power.

Worse still, it will betray the very spirit of the President’s platform—a promise of transparency, servant leadership, and justice. If the party cannot follow its own rules, how can it ask the nation to trust it with constitutional stewardship?

There is a more powerful path. Accept the court ruling with humility. Reinstate the affected structures. Rerun the elections in accordance with the party’s constitution. Show the country that MCP can be introspective, that it can correct itself without fear, and that it stands for justice not only in government but within its own political household.

Doing so would not weaken the party—it would renew it.

In politics, strength is not shown by how long you resist the truth, but how quickly you act when the truth is clear. The truth is clear now. Let MCP do the right thing.

Do not appeal. Proceed. Reform. Rebuild. Lead.

