Big Joe Ditches MCP, Joins Odya Zake Alibe Mlandu: “It’s the People’s Party”

In a bold political twist, Joseph Nyirongo, widely known as Big Joe and former Deputy Director of Operations for the Malawi Congress Party (MCP), has officially crossed the floor—joining the fast-rising Odya Zake Alibe Mlandu party.

Speaking to Zodiak in a no-holds-barred interview, Big Joe said his decision is rooted in freedom, conviction, and a desire to serve Malawians without fear or favour.

“It is my democratic right to associate with any party of my choice,” he declared. “Odya Zake Alibe Mlandu is not just a party—it’s a movement loved by the people.”

Nyirongo, once a key player in MCP’s strategic engine room, said he sees his move as an opportunity to contribute meaningfully to national unity and peace, especially as the country gears up for the September 16 elections.

“Malawi needs voices of peace and action, not just politics. I’m here to add value and promote development,” he added.

His defection sends ripples through Malawi’s political circles, signaling not only a shift in loyalties but also growing momentum for the Odya Zake Alibe Mlandu party—a name that continues to echo louder on the national stage.

Big Joe has spoken. And Malawi is watching.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!