BETRAYED AND DONE: Chimulirenji Ditches DPP, Joins UTM to Escape “Witch-Hunting and Silent Torture”

In a politically charged bombshell, former Cabinet Minister and once-Vice President under the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), Everton Chimulirenji, has officially cut ties with the troubled opposition party, citing internal betrayal, silent persecution, and a toxic culture of exclusion.

Speaking today at a high-energy UTM rally in Mphepozinai, Ntcheu—where he was warmly welcomed by UTM’s presidential hopeful Dalitso Kabambe and other senior officials—Chimulirenji did not mince words.

“Some people in DPP subjected me to unexplained mistreatment and invisible torture,” he said. “There’s a level of internal sabotage and silent violence that’s uncalled for. I had to walk away before it destroyed my name and legacy.”

Chimulirenji, once the second most powerful man in Malawi during the DPP era, said he chose UTM as a platform for peace, purpose, and progress—and slammed the DPP for losing its moral compass and becoming a breeding ground for political sabotage and personal vendettas.

“I joined UTM not out of bitterness, but out of the belief that this party values unity, professionalism, and the people of Malawi—not power games,” he said, to loud cheers from the crowd.

His defection is not just a personal move—it’s a major political slap in the face to the DPP, a party he once served loyally but now describes as being consumed by chaos, fear, and ego-driven power struggles.

Dalitso Kabambe, in his remarks, called Chimulirenji’s arrival “a big gain for UTM and a big loss for DPP.”

“Chimulirenji brings vast experience and strategic insight. He is a valuable asset as we prepare for the crucial September elections,” Kabambe said.

Observers say this move signals a deepening crisis within the DPP, which has recently been rocked by internal divisions, power wrangles, and growing desertions by senior members.

As Malawi counts down to the polls, one thing is clear: Chimulirenji’s defection is not just symbolic—it’s a warning shot.

The DPP is bleeding, and its wounds are self-inflicted.

