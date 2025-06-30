OPINION | No Alliances Needed: Why DPP Must Stand Alone to Win 2025

As Malawi inches closer to the critical 2025 elections, one truth is becoming increasingly self-evident: the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) does not need an alliance to win—it needs the confidence to trust itself.

With the Tonse Alliance unraveling at the seams and President Lazarus Chakwera administration drowning in economic failures, the opposition has a rare opportunity to seize power. But the DPP’s biggest threat is not Tonse; it is internal indecision and misplaced faith in unreliable political partnerships.

Recent comments from would-be allies like Atupele Muluzi and Enock Chihana have exposed this clearly. These men, rather than negotiating in good faith, have gone public with accusations that the DPP is clinging to outdated leadership and ignoring concerns about Peter Mutharika’s age. Their critique isn’t strategic advice—its sabotage disguised as cooperation.

And that’s where the DPP must draw a line. You cannot build victory with people who are already questioning your foundation. When supposed partners cast doubt on your candidate’s fitness for office, what they’re really doing is weakening your negotiating position. They’re not offering help—they’re daring you to fall.

The age issue is no longer whispered; it’s now a political cudgel. At 84, Peter Mutharika carries the legacy of a presidency, but also the physical limitations of someone expected to endure punishing campaign trails and relentless scrutiny. The demands of a modern political campaign are not for the faint of heart, and in politics, even loyalty must bend to the brutal reality of optics and performance.

But this isn’t a weakness—it’s an opportunity.

Rather than bow to the pressure of accommodating critics who bring no real electoral advantage, the DPP must pivot inward and field a fresh, energetic, and all-DPP ticket that projects unity, clarity, and generational relevance.

This is where the name Henry Chimunthu Banda changes everything. A former Speaker of Parliament, Chimunthu Banda is not just experienced—he is electable. His victory in Nkhotakota North proves that he has boots-on-the-ground credibility, especially in the Central Region, long dominated by MCP loyalties. His political tone resonates with the Northern Region too, offering the DPP a chance to crack a notoriously difficult base. And with Peter Mutharika’s endorsement anchoring the Southern vote, the party would be wielding a ticket that slices through all three major political regions with ease.

Joining Chimunthu Banda with Bright Msaka only sharpens that advantage. Msaka, with a record of administrative excellence, party loyalty, and national governance experience, provides the calm technocratic backbone to Chimunthu’s political energy. His career as a legal expert and top government official demonstrates competence at the highest levels—exactly what a country in economic crisis desperately needs.

Together, they offer not just political viability, but governing credibility. And crucially, they carry no corruption baggage, no legal distractions, and no ethical compromise. In a political environment saturated with scandal and fatigue, that alone is worth its weight in votes.

Now consider the alternative. Stitching together fragile coalitions with parties that publicly mock your leadership doesn’t project strength—it reeks of desperation. Worse still, it forces power-sharing with politicians who bring more noise than numbers. The DPP has the ground game, the institutional muscle, and—if it chooses wisely—the right candidates to win outright. Why dilute that with alliance gymnastics?

Let’s not forget what 2020 taught us. Tonse won because it was united, energetic, and bold. Today, that energy is gone. The economy is broken. The people are restless. And nostalgia for the Mutharika years is rising. But nostalgia alone won’t win. What’s needed now is a smart pivot to a new leadership combination that addresses age concerns, speaks to young voters, and projects a future worth believing in.

Time, however, is running out. Political windows don’t stay open forever. Public sentiment is shifting, but it will solidify around whoever captures imagination and trust in the coming months. The Chimunthu Banda–Msaka ticket provides the DPP with a powerful response to every current political critique—and it does so without having to beg or bargain for outside help.

This is not the time for crutches. It’s the time for calculated boldness. The opposition can only govern if it first proves it can lead. And true leadership doesn’t beg for permission—it commands confidence.

The DPP must now decide what kind of party it wants to be in 2025. One that clings to outdated alliances and surrenders its power for short-term security? Or one that rises from within, with fresh blood, united purpose, and the courage to stand alone?

Victory is there for the taking—but only for a DPP bold enough to walk the path without crutches.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!