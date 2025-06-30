Hindu Faith Celebrate thier God’s(Krishna) Enduring Mercy

Followers of the Hindu Shrine Temple faith have described this year’s celebration as a testament to the abundant love and mercy of their God, Krishna. The festivities began with a solidarity march, where the congregation chanted songs while pulling a chariot that offered shelter to their deity along Victoria Avenue Road towards their shrine on Saturday in Blantyre.

At the shrine, food was shared to uplift the believers and express gratitude to God for his mercy upon humanity.

During the celebration, Virabhadra Das, an international spiritual leader and head of the street chanting department from the Republic of South Africa, enlightened the faithful about Krishna’s love.

“The love our God has is amazing,”

“We need to thank him by sharing the same love with our friends. His name embodies great love and mercy; let us emulate him in all our endeavors.” he explained.

Another devotee, Yadunandana Daja from Malawi, shared his personal experience of Krishna’s power.he said that his life was miserable before he joined this faith.

“I struggled financially and couldn’t progress in business. However, everything changed when I started depending on God.”said Daja.

The Hindu faith has been traced to the Indus river valley in the Indus subcontinent and the people who lived there. It is one of the oldest religion and the evidence of it dates back 4,000years even though there is no origin date in India.

