JOYCE BANDA STORMS THE NORTH: Vows to Build Orton Chirwa Airport, Warns Against Alliance ‘Scams’

Former president Dr. Joyce Banda has roared back onto the political stage, shaking the North with promises of development, accountability, and a sharp warning against recycling failed political alliances.

Speaking to a lively crowd at Kaviwale Ground in Mzuzu, the People’s Party (PP) leader pledged that if entrusted with power again, her first order of business would be to construct a modern international airport in the Northern Region, christened the Orton Chirwa Airport, and bring back a fully modernized Lake Malawi vessel to boost trade, tourism, and connectivity.

“Why should the North still lack a proper airport in 2025?” Banda asked the cheering crowd. “We will build the Orton Chirwa Airport to give this region the infrastructure and respect it deserves.”

Banda, who described the North as her “true home,” said the region was better off during her presidency than it is now—accusing current authorities of sidelining the North while focusing development in politically convenient regions.

“Let us not be forced into fake alliances again. Malawians deserve truth, transparency, and alliances that work—not political scams that leave people poorer,” Banda warned, in a thinly veiled jab at the failed Tonse Alliance which ushered President Lazarus Chakwera into power.

She announced that the People’s Party manifesto would be launched in two weeks, and would focus on infrastructure development, youth employment through international job placement, and forex-boosting policies by encouraging overseas remittances to be sent directly through local banks.

“JB Was Chosen by God” – PP Campaign Chair

Taking the mic, People’s Party Presidential Campaign Chair Chris Daza boldly declared that Joyce Banda was divinely chosen to lead Malawi, and that she doesn’t need to over-campaign because her track record speaks volumes.

“No one has fought corruption like she did. She closed the doors to looters, and that is why they fought her. But her time is coming again,” Daza declared.

“Malawi Was Scammed” – Kondowe

PP Campaign Director Clifa Kondowe also took a swipe at the current leadership, saying Malawians were “duped into voting for a savior who turned out to be a scam.” She expressed optimism that the September 16 election will correct that mistake and bring JB back to power.

“Enough is enough. Malawians have suffered under broken promises and staged politics. This time, the truth will win,” she said.

As Banda continues her tour of the Northern Region, her comeback message is clear: restore dignity, deliver development, and reject deception.

And if her fiery Mzuzu rally is anything to go by, the North might just be the launchpad for JB’s political redemption.

