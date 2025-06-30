MCP Storms Phalombe with a Message of Continued Leadership Under Chakwera

The Malawi Congress Party (MCP) on Sunday held a highly attended political rally at Lihaka in Phalombe District, marking a significant show of presence in a region previously considered a political stronghold for opposition parties.

Addressing the crowd, Babu Khamisa, a senior member of MCP’s National Executive Committee, declared that the MCP is poised to retain power beyond the 2025 general elections, citing the government’s development efforts under President Lazarus Chakwera.

“We are returning to power on 16 September 2025, and we are confident because the Chakwera-led government has delivered tangible development across the country,” said Khamisa. “We are urging people to vote for President Chakwera, MCP Members of Parliament, and ward councillors so that this work continues.”

The rally was also attended by MCP’s Phalombe district chairperson Justin Namadwala and other regional party leaders.

During the event, Senior Chief Chiwalo appealed to the MCP leadership to consider prioritizing the rehabilitation of the Migowi–Nambazo road, which he said is negatively affecting socio-economic activities in the area.

“That road is crucial for trade, access to health facilities like those in Nambazo, Nambera, and Mtemanyama, and overall mobility. It must be fixed,” said the traditional leader.

In response, Khamisa pledged that the MCP government will ensure the Migowi–Nambazo road is rehabilitated before the end of this year, as a sign of its commitment to inclusive development.

He also called on people from Phalombe and surrounding districts like Mulanje to reject divisive politics and rally behind MCP, assuring them that the party no longer represents sectional interests but the entire nation.

“MCP is not a regional party. It belongs to all Malawians. President Chakwera deserves another term because of the visible development initiatives being implemented in every corner of this country,” said Khamisa.

The Phalombe rally marks a strategic political move by MCP as it intensifies its grassroots mobilization ahead of the 2025 elections, with growing emphasis on southern region outreach.

