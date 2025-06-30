Gangata Returns with Fire: DPP Declares War on MCP, Protest Storm Starts Friday

The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has returned to the political frontline with renewed fire and fury. At the heart of this weekend’s storm was the party’s Central Region Vice President Alfred Gangata, who declared during a charged rally in Mchinji that massive, nationwide peaceful demonstrations will kick off this Friday—a protest against rising state brutality, economic collapse, and alleged governance decay under the Tonse Alliance government.

“This country belongs to all Malawians, not just a chosen few in State House,” Gangata thundered to a cheering crowd at Mkanda Primary School Ground. “We are tired of a government that answers protests with pangas and silence. This Friday, we rise!”

Gangata, who has been noticeably quiet in recent months, marked a dramatic return to the campaign stage, tearing into the Chakwera administration with unrelenting criticism. He mocked the President’s recent international travels, claiming that unlike the current leadership, former President Peter Mutharika focused on tangible development rather than globe-trotting.

“While others are busy flying around the world with entourages that drain our forex, Mutharika built teacher training colleges, technical schools, and roads. We’re here to remind Malawians what real leadership looks like.”

The rally, which doubled as a show of strength, also featured Anna Mpinda, who is eyeing a DPP parliamentary ticket. She rallied Mchinji constituents to “vote out failure” and bring back Peter Mutharika’s “disciplined and development-focused leadership.”

From Mchinji to Mulanje: DPP Mobilises Across the Map

In Mulanje West, DPP’s National Director of Political Affairs Ben Phiri headlined another rally at Namphungo Primary School, urging voters to rally behind former President Peter Mutharika and sitting MP Yusuf Nthenda in the upcoming 2025 elections.

“People are suffering. Only Mutharika can bring back stability,” Phiri declared, adding that Nthenda has proven to be a strong development partner on the ground.

Also in attendance was Mulanje South MP Satigao Phiri, who reiterated the party’s resolve to retake the Southern Region in 2025.

Meanwhile, Dr. Paul Aaron Gadama, a DPP presidential adviser, took the campaign heat to Kauma Ground in Lilongwe, where he lambasted President Chakwera for what he called “reckless and tone-deaf leadership” amid the forex crisis.

“It is outrageous that the President, his deputy, and 14 ministers chose to fly out of the country at a time Malawians can’t afford medicine, fuel, or sugar,” said Gadama. “What kind of leadership is this?”

Gadama urged Malawians to reject what he termed “cosmetic governance” and vote for DPP in 2025 to reclaim national dignity.

Peter Mukitho Draws Kauma Crowds

In a separate gathering at the same Kauma venue, DPP parliamentary hopeful Peter Mukitho received a warm welcome from chiefs and community members. Mukitho promised to represent the interests of the people and push for a return to responsible leadership.

The rallies, held across three regions in just one weekend, reflect a DPP not just mobilizing—but mobilizing to strike. With nationwide demonstrations scheduled to begin Friday, the opposition party seems determined to reclaim its voice in the streets, in Parliament, and ultimately, in the State House.

Whether this renewed energy translates to nationwide momentum remains to be seen—but one thing is clear: the DPP is no longer whispering. It’s roaring.

