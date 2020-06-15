Opinion polls: Chakwera to win Malawi fresh presidential election
A survey conducted by Malawi’s Institute of Public Opinion Research (Ipor) indicates that Malawi Congress Party (MCP) president Lazarus Chakwera will win the court-sanctioned fresh presidential election by majority votes required to form the next government.
Ipor national investigator Dr Boniface Dulani presented the State of Governance report in Blantyre on Monday.
The Ipor survey indicate that Malawians feel Chakwera, who quit the pulpit as head of Malawi Assemblies of God in 2013 to join frontline politics, and leads a nine political parties in an electoral ticket branded Tonse Alliance, is the most qualified candidate to govern Malawi.
According to Ipor, the survey found that 51 percent of Malawians will vote for Chakwera on MCP ticket followed by DPP/UDF Alliance candidate incumbent Presdient Peter Mutharika at 33 percent.
Mbakuwaku Movement for Democracy (MMD) presidential candidate Peter Kuwani is expected to take third place with 0.2 percent of the votes.
Ten percent of the respondents were undecided and four percent declined to say who they would vote for.
The survey findings further say Chakwera has the best chance of winning the forthcoming presidential election.
The survey further reveals that the DPP is the most corrupt and violent party in the country.
And 85 percent of Malawians feel the country’s economy is on a downward spiral while 14 percent believe the economy is performing well.
Malawians feel that government has failed to address crucial issues affecting them such as food security.
Chakwera, who alongside his running mate Saulos Chilima successfully petitioned the High Court of Malawi sitting as the Constitutional Court to nullify last year's election, contends that God has given Malawians the fresh election to restore every voter's power to bring change and enjoy their rights.
Hillary Clinton beat Donald trump several times before polling day, nelson chamisa beat emerson mnangagwa several times before polling day. chakwera will beat Mutharika several times before polling day
DPP is indeed the most violent, corrupt, theiving and regionalistic part in Malawi! The truth can’t be far from this. Whether one like it or not DPP can never win the elections because above everything else SANE MALAWIANS CANT VOTE FOR SOMEONE WHO IS AS GOOD AS DEAD!!!!! ATULUKE ABWERE KUNO KU CENTRAL AND NORTHERN REGIONS KAYA TIMUONE NGATI ALI NDI MPHAMVU It is foolhardy for macadet to think that APM will win the FPE on the basis of Atupele because this chap is a bastard, liar and son of the most dullest president Malawia ever had. DPP will lose… Read more »
We all know that Chakwera is wining the elections. The only thing I disagree with the pools is the size of his wining. I strongly believe he will trash agogo by more than 60% or thereabouts.
The survey is very accurate. Chakwera and Chilima are surely winning the fresh elections. The DPP knows very well that they are losing the elections. This is why they trying all the gimmicks in the book to remain in power even if means breaking the law. They have tried to choose the wicked woman Jane Ansah as Chief Justice so that when they loose maybe she can assist them. Unfortunately God is not on their side. Every evil plan they hatch is exposed before implementation. The writings are on the wall for everyone to see. I can’t wait to new… Read more »
First Lady wakeyo ndi nyekwe
Ngati akudya manyi
No jaribu ngati mrs gogo, wongoyera kumaso kwina konse kothimbilira.
So, 55 percent wa MCP-UTM uja wasungunuka kale?
Point of correction MCP under tonse alliance will scoop 61 percent not 51
Ha! Ha! Ha! It seems something that is concocted.
Mpangisa kuti anganga ayambe njira zina zoletsera chisankho ndi ma research oterewa.
that is Boniface Dulani. But his research dwelled much in sento lijoni koma kwinako ndiye yayi teee. Tione pa matsankho. koma ife wathu APM ngowina wina kale.