Opinion polls: Chakwera to win Malawi fresh presidential election

A survey conducted by Malawi’s Institute of Public Opinion Research (Ipor) indicates that Malawi Congress Party (MCP) president Lazarus Chakwera will win the court-sanctioned fresh presidential election by majority votes required to form the next government.

Ipor national investigator Dr Boniface Dulani presented the State of Governance report in Blantyre on Monday.

The Ipor survey indicate that Malawians feel Chakwera, who quit the pulpit as head of Malawi Assemblies of God in 2013 to join frontline politics, and leads a nine political parties in an electoral ticket branded Tonse Alliance, is the most qualified candidate to govern Malawi.

According to Ipor, the survey found that 51 percent of Malawians will vote for Chakwera on MCP ticket followed by DPP/UDF Alliance candidate incumbent Presdient Peter Mutharika at 33 percent.

Mbakuwaku Movement for Democracy (MMD) presidential candidate Peter Kuwani is expected to take third place with 0.2 percent of the votes.

Ten percent of the respondents were undecided and four percent declined to say who they would vote for.

The survey findings further say Chakwera has the best chance of winning the forthcoming presidential election.

The survey further reveals that the DPP is the most corrupt and violent party in the country.

And 85 percent of Malawians feel the country’s economy is on a downward spiral while 14 percent believe the economy is performing well.

Malawians feel that government has failed to address crucial issues affecting them such as food security.

Chakwera, who alongside his running mate Saulos Chilima successfully petitioned the High Court of Malawi sitting as the Constitutional Court to nullify last year’s election, contends that God has given Malawians the fresh election to restore every voter’s power to bring change and enjoy their rights.

