OPINION | Postpone Friday’s Demos – Let Our Children Write MSCE Exams in Peace

As the Malawi School Certificate of Education (MSCE) examinations begin today, the future of 202,940 students hangs delicately in the balance. These young minds—our sons and daughters—have spent months, even years, preparing for this moment. Yet, hanging ominously over their heads is the looming threat of chaos disguised as a peaceful demonstration set for Friday, July 4th.

Yes, we hear you, Mr. Alfred Gangata. We understand your declared intention: to lead a “holy and peaceful” protest against violence. But how holy is a demonstration that risks derailing the dreams of children? How peaceful can it really be if it sends teargas drifting into exam rooms and schoolyards?

Let’s be honest: the word “demonstration” in today’s Malawi has ceased to be synonymous with peace. Businesses shutter their doors, minibuses flee the streets, and families scramble for safety. The last few protests in Lilongwe have left a trail of fear, not freedom. Why should our schoolchildren be forced to write their future amid the echoes of sirens and the sting of smoke?

Most schools in Lilongwe are within or near the city centre—the very hotspot where these demonstrations are likely to unfold. We’ve seen it before: running battles between protestors and police, stone-throwing, blocked roads, smoke clouds hovering above school compounds. Now imagine a Form 4 student trying to write an English exam under those conditions. The anxiety, the distraction, the trauma—it is not just unfair; it is cruel.

To proceed with this protest as planned is not civic leadership; it is civic negligence. And no amount of moral posturing can cover up the fact that the timing is disastrously irresponsible.

This is not about silencing political voices or muzzling civic expression. It’s about common sense. It’s about decency. It’s about compassion. The students sitting these exams are not politicians. They are not policymakers. They are just kids, hoping for a better life, hoping to pass and move on. Must they now carry the burden of our adult battles?

We call on Mr. Gangata and the organisers of Friday’s march to do the right thing. Postpone. Show us that you are not just leaders of parties but leaders of people. Let your compassion be stronger than your convictions—at least for now.

If your cause is truly noble, it can wait a few more days. Our children’s future cannot.

