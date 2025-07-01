Malawi’s National Product Magazine Nominated for 2025 Africa and Pacesetters International Awards

Malawi’s leading business tabloid, National Product Magazine (NPM), has been nominated for the prestigious 2025 Africa and Pacesetters International Awards, scheduled to take place on July 25 at the Argyle Grand Hotel in Nairobi, Kenya.

This continental recognition comes just days after NPM successfully hosted its Mid-Year Awards and marked the launch of its 115th edition on June 21 in Lilongwe.

According to an official invitation dated June 30, 2025, the nomination is in recognition of the magazine’s impactful contribution to economic development and business visibility across Malawi and the Southern African Development Community (SADC) region.

“Dear National Product Magazine, on behalf of the Board of Jubilant Stewards of Africa and the Pacesetters International Awards organizing committee, we are pleased to inform you that you have been nominated for the Pacesetters International Awards 2025,” reads the invitation signed by Bruce Ambetsa, Programs Communications Associate.

Ambetsa noted that this year’s edition marks the 9th International Awards Gala Dinner since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and follows the recent successful Continental Chapter held in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania.

In his reaction, NPM Managing Director Arthur Chinyamula expressed profound gratitude, describing the nomination as a milestone for the publication and the country.

“This recognition is for all of us as Malawians—our collective efforts to promote local products for export are being noticed. Let us continue to support the magazine’s agenda in advancing manufacturing, agriculture, and transport, which are crucial for earning the much-needed foreign exchange,” Chinyamula said.

This marks the first international recognition for National Product Magazine since its inception, further positioning it as a key player in promoting Malawi’s economic agenda on a global stage.

