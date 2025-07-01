Chakwera to Launch National Youth Summit, Unveil K2 Billion Youth Fund

President Lazarus Chakwera is set to officially launch the National Youth Summit on Wednesday, 2nd July 2025, at the Bingu International Conference Centre (BICC) in Lilongwe. The highly anticipated event, spearheaded by the National Youth Council of Malawi (NYCOM), marks a bold step toward empowering the country’s youth and unlocking their potential for national development.

Speaking at a press briefing, NYCOM Chief Executive Officer Rex Chapota revealed that President Chakwera will also launch the K2 billion Youth Fund during the summit—an initiative designed to boost youth entrepreneurship and innovation.

Held under the theme “Harnessing Youth Innovation for Economic Empowerment and Sustainable Job Creation Towards Malawi 2063,” the summit will gather over 1,000 young people, policymakers, development partners, and other stakeholders for a robust dialogue on youth-led development.

Chapota disclosed that NYCOM received an overwhelming 2,800 applications from across Malawi, but only a limited number have been shortlisted for this inaugural phase due to venue capacity and resource constraints.

“All selected participants are arriving in Lilongwe today and are expected to collect their accreditation badges from BICC,” Chapota said. He emphasized that participants must also complete an online preregistration process via a link shared by the NYCOM Secretariat.

To ensure wider youth participation, Chapota said organizers have developed inclusive strategies aimed at broadening access and engagement nationwide.

“This summit is not just about dialogue; it’s a launchpad for scalable, youth-led solutions that can drive economic growth, job creation, and inclusive policy development,” he added.

