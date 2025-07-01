CSEC Blasts DPP’s Gangata Over ‘Senseless’ July 4 Demos, Citing Threat to MSCE Exams

As thousands of students across Malawi begin their crucial Malawi School Certificate of Education (MSCE) examinations, the Civil Society Education Coalition (CSEC) has come out swinging—calling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Central Region Vice President Alfred Gangata’s planned July 4 demonstrations in Lilongwe not only “senseless” but dangerously disruptive.

In a hard-hitting joint statement issued Tuesday, CSEC Board Chair Limbani Nsapato and Executive Director Benedicto Kondowe urged Gangata to cancel the planned protests, warning they could jeopardize the future of learners who’ve spent years preparing for this defining academic moment.

“We fully uphold the constitutional right to peaceful assembly,” CSEC said, “but the right to education is just as sacred. Let’s not allow political agendas to rob our children of their future.”

The coalition stressed that MSCE exams are not just another academic activity—they are a critical gateway for thousands of students striving for a better life. Disruptions, they warned, could lead to cancellations, expose learners to violence, and leave long-lasting psychological scars.

“We’ve seen it before,” CSEC added. “Demonstrations during exam periods have caused chaos—unfairly punishing students, especially in already disadvantaged areas. We cannot afford a repeat.”

CSEC issued three strong recommendations:

Postpone the July 4 demonstration to a date outside the MSCE exam window. Declare the exam period a ‘Protected Academic Window’, restricting all public gatherings near exam centres. Promote education-sensitive civic engagement, urging political leaders and the media to prioritize learners’ welfare.

“We are not against protest,” the statement clarified. “But students must not become collateral damage in political games. We owe them peace. We owe them a fair shot at their dreams.”

In a sharp twist of irony, Gangata himself is currently battling allegations of possessing a fake MSCE certificate—a detail that further fuels public backlash against his plans.

As the exams get underway, CSEC’s message is clear and resolute: Protect the classroom, not the chaos.

