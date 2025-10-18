 OPINION | Social Media Drains Malawian Women’s Dignity

A concerning trend has emerged across Malawi as social media platforms increasingly become channels for the distribution of pornographic content exposing women’s private parts. This phenomenon not only victimizes the individuals directly involved but also extends its harmful impact to their families and women throughout the country.

What are the causes of these?

Well, Economic Hardships Drive Vulnerability. Multiple factors contribute to this troubling behavior, with economic hardship being a primary driver. Financially vulnerable women are often persuaded to create pornographic content in exchange for money. Men, particularly those living abroad, offer substantial sums, reportedly reaching K500,000 to women back home in exchange for videos of their private parts. In their desperation, many women accept these offers without fully considering the potential consequences.

To tie these issues, The desire to gain favor and prove their love to partners has also encouraged this notorious behavior. Many women, actively seeking companionship rather than waiting for genuine relationships, may go to extreme lengths to satisfy their partners. Some are persuaded to create pornographic videos or allow video calls displaying their genitals, unaware that they are being recorded. These recordings often surface on social media platforms when relationships end, resulting in public humiliation.

Social Media Misuse Amplifies the Problem, Social media platforms have become hubs for such exploitative behavior. Many women inadvertently expose themselves to the public without understanding the permanence and reach of digital content. For instance, the Akometsi Facebook Page recently posted a warning in Chichewa: “kumancenjera mukamatumiza chonde kumang’anitsisa amene mukuntumizra” (Be careful when you send things, please check who you are sending to). This advice followed an incident where a woman accidentally posted explicit content on her WhatsApp status.

Does the Malawi constitution have laws about this ?

Malawi has existing legislation to address these issues, including the Electronic Transactions and Cyber Security Act of 2016. Specifically, sections 24(2) and 85 emphasize that “violators are liable to fines of K10 million and face possible imprisonment for up to 15 years for producing or reproducing pornographic material for distribution through phones and computer systems”, as stated in a 2022 declaration by the Malawi Communications Regulatory Authority (MCRA).

However, questions remain about the enforcement of these laws. There is little evidence of anyone being fined or imprisoned under these provisions, raising concerns about the effectiveness of the legal framework in protecting women’s dignity.

What should we do to fight for this issue?

For Malawian women to reclaim their dignity and ensure future generations maintain their values and respect, authorities must take decisive action. The MCRA should collaborate more closely with police and judicial systems to build confidence among victims, encouraging them to report violations. Only through serious enforcement of existing laws and a unified approach can Malawi address this assault on women’s dignity in the digital age.

