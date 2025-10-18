Malawi Unveils First-Ever Pre-Primary Curriculum — A Landmark Step for Early Learning

Malawi has taken a bold leap forward in education reform with the launch of its first-ever Pre-Primary Curriculum and Assessment Framework — a groundbreaking initiative led by the Malawi Institute of Education (MIE) under the guidance of the Ministry of Education.

The newly approved framework represents a historic milestone in early childhood education, setting the stage for every Malawian child to begin school equipped with the essential building blocks for lifelong learning.

For the first time, children entering formal education will be introduced to structured lessons in pre-literacy, numeracy, and social-emotional development, giving them the foundation to thrive in Standard 1 and beyond.

Education experts say this development addresses long-standing challenges in school readiness — challenges that have contributed to low early-grade performance and high repetition rates across the country.

Building on this progress, MIE has also developed Teacher’s Guides and Learner’s Books for the new P-Class. These materials are currently undergoing expert review to ensure quality, cultural relevance, and alignment with Malawi’s national education vision.

In an exclusive interview, MIE Executive Director Dr. Frank Mtemang’ombe revealed that with the support of the Ministry of Education and development partners, the Institute plans to field-test the materials and train teachers before April 2026.

“This curriculum gives every Malawian child a fair start. It lays the foundation for literacy, numeracy, and creativity — all rooted in our national vision for inclusive and quality education,” said Dr. Mtemang’ombe.

He added that the initiative underscores MIE’s leadership in education reform and its dedication to ensuring that Malawi’s five-year-olds have access to relevant, evidence-based, and culturally grounded learning from the very beginning of their educational journey.

