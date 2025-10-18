Police Raise Alarm Over Rising Kabaza Road Accidents

The Malawi Police Service has sounded the alarm over the surging number of road accidents involving Kabaza (motorcycle taxi) operators across the country.

Speaking during a press briefing organized by the Malawi Coalition for Kabaza Stakeholders Association (Macokasa) in Lilongwe on Friday, Road Traffic Police In-Charge at Lilongwe Police Station, Nastol Mafosha, expressed deep concern over the growing trend.

Mafosha revealed that Lilongwe alone is recording more than five motorcycle-related accidents every day, describing the situation as both alarming and preventable.

“Most of these accidents are happening because many operators lack proper technical training and do not follow road safety regulations,” Mafosha said.

He urged for stronger efforts to ensure that Kabaza operators obtain driver’s licenses, arguing that licensing would not only reduce accidents but also improve discipline among riders.

Meanwhile, Macokasa President Moses Mwalabu echoed the call for greater responsibility among operators, urging them to register their motorcycles and adhere to traffic laws to help curb the growing road carnage.

Mwalabu emphasized that motorcycle registration is key to establishing ownership and aiding law enforcement in recovering stolen bikes.

“Registered motorcycles give operators confidence and accountability. It reduces reckless behavior and helps police track down stolen machines,” he said.

He further highlighted Macokasa’s commitment to promoting rider training, noting that the association is partnering with training schools like the one in Makocasa, where operators can learn safe riding practices for a subsidized fee of K100,000 per person.

In his closing remarks, Lilongwe Chapter Chair Bab Watch pledged the association’s full cooperation with the police, promising to enforce registration and promote compliance among Kabaza riders.

“We are ready to work hand in hand with the police to make our roads safer,” he said.

