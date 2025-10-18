MIE Unveils High-Tech Printery to Revolutionize Access to Affordable Learning Materials

In a major boost to Malawi’s education sector, the Malawi Institute of Education (MIE) has commissioned a state-of-the-art printing press, marking the launch of the Institute’s first-ever Printery House — a milestone set to transform the production and accessibility of learning materials across the country.

The new printery positions MIE as a self-sufficient producer of high-quality, affordable educational materials, ending years of dependence on costly and time-consuming outsourcing.

With this investment, MIE will now print textbooks, syllabuses, and learner support materials for pre-primary and primary education directly from its Domasi headquarters in Zomba.

“This investment marks a turning point. We can now produce and distribute materials efficiently, on time, and at a lower cost to both government and learners,” said Dr. Frank Mtemang’ombe, MIE Executive Director.

Beyond lowering costs, the facility expands MIE’s capacity to produce specialized and inclusive materials, including resources tailored for learners with special educational needs. It also ensures that every school will receive textbooks and syllabuses in sync with new curriculum rollouts, closing the long-standing gap between curriculum approval and resource delivery.

The Printery House forms a cornerstone of MIE’s sustainability strategy, enabling the Institute to serve both public and private education sectors while reinvesting proceeds into research, innovation, and teacher development.

This development reinforces MIE’s role as a national hub for curriculum implementation and educational resource production — ensuring that every Malawian learner has access to quality learning materials, when and where they are needed.

