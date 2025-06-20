OPINION: The Obsession with Mutharika’s Health is Absurd—Let the Man Be

It’s baffling, exhausting, and frankly, pathetic how a segment of Malawi’s political discourse has become hopelessly obsessed with Professor Peter Mutharika’s health. Every whisper, every blink, every step he takes—or doesn’t take—triggers an avalanche of conspiracies. It’s as if certain people wake up each morning praying to hear that Mutharika is bedridden or worse. Enough is enough. Let the man breathe.

This past Friday, Mutharika returned from South Africa looking surprisingly robust, alert, and composed—a clear slap in the face to weeks of gleeful speculation from those who wanted him written off. The man walked into Chileka Airport like a candidate ready to take the bull by the horns. He smiled. He waved. He looked every bit like someone gearing up for a national campaign. And yet, here we are again—circling back to the same tired, tasteless question: “But is he really well?”

Let’s be brutally honest: What business is it of yours if Peter Mutharika is unwell—assuming he even is? Unless you’re his personal doctor, nurse, or next of kin, your obsession with his health is not just weird—it’s toxic. The man is 84. If there’s anything he owes Malawians, it is leadership, not a daily medical bulletin. He’s collected his nomination forms. He’s paid the fee. He’s shown up. That’s the bar every candidate must meet. Not your speculated blood pressure readings.

And here’s a simple truth: you can’t hide sickness for long. If Peter Mutharika is truly unwell, it will eventually show. The campaign trail is unforgiving. It exposes the weak, drains the unfit, and brutalizes the unprepared. Let the man go out there and prove himself—or collapse trying. That’s politics. But until that happens, stop pretending to care about his health when all you’re doing is fishing for cheap shots.

The irony? Many of the same people who call Mutharika a “spent force” or “too old” are the ones who can’t stop talking about him. You say he’s irrelevant, yet his every move terrifies you. You mock his age, yet you stalk his shadow. Make it make sense.

If you truly believe in democracy, then let Mutharika run. Let him campaign. Let him speak to the people. If they’re tired of him, they’ll vote him out—again. That’s how democracy works, not through malicious gossip and cowardly health conspiracies whispered from the corners of Twitter.

This is the same country where sitting presidents have fallen sick in office. We didn’t shred them in public before the facts. We gave them space and waited. Mutharika deserves no less. The law does not disqualify him based on your personal opinions about how he looks. Malawi needs to rise above this low, petty politics.

In a country drowning in poverty, corruption, youth unemployment, and a broken healthcare system, Mutharika’s blood pressure is not our national crisis. Focus. Raise your standards. Let the man be.

If he wants to run, he has every right. If he’s sick and wants to keep it private, that’s his business. If he drops out later, that’s his decision. But until then, shut up and campaign—or kindly leave the space for those who have something meaningful to say.

