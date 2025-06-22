Mtumbuka Vows to Push for University Quota for Community Schools

Aspiring Member of Parliament for Rumphi Central Constituency and senior UTM official, Dr. Matthews Mtumbuka, says he will fight for legislation that guarantees university entry slots for students from Community Day Secondary Schools (CDSS), if elected into office in the September polls.

Mtumbuka made the declaration on Friday during a graduation ceremony at Lundu and Chikwawa CDSS—both located in his constituency—where he was invited as guest of honour.

His remarks came as a rallying call for equity in higher education, particularly for students from rural and under-resourced schools.

He said the current university selection system is unfairly tilted towards learners from elite and well-resourced institutions, while capable students from CDSS are left behind due to structural disadvantages.

“I have been pushing this agenda for the past five years,” he said.

“It was agreed in principle when I served as Vice Chairperson of Mzuzu University Council and Chairperson of MUST, but implementation has stalled. If elected, I will push this into law.”

Dr. Mtumbuka stated that introducing a specific university quota for CDSS learners would help level the playing field and inspire hope among rural students.

He believes this policy will unlock the potential of many bright but disadvantaged learners across Malawi.

The aspiring MP commended teachers at the two schools for their dedication, saying their work in difficult environments shows true patriotism.

“I salute the teachers here. Your commitment to your students, despite limited resources, is admirable,” he said.

Mtumbuka also challenged the graduating students to remain focused and resilient as they approach their final examinations.

“Coming from a community school should never be a source of shame. Walk into those exams with your head held high. You are just as capable,” he encouraged.

Parents and teachers present welcomed the proposal, calling it timely and necessary.

One parent said, “Our children work hard, but they are ignored when it comes to university selection. This kind of policy would be a game-changer.”

