Opinion: UTM will be not sold for 30 shekels

Look at this: if I woke up today, chanting Saulos Chilima’s name, proclaiming my closeness to the late UTM President, and vowing to carry on his legacy. Should the UTM presidency simply be handed to me? Off course not.

Yet, this is exactly what some opportunists within the party are trying to do— distributing leadership positions to the highest bidder on the basis of empty rhetoric and vague claims of loyalty.

Let’s not mince words. Some have gone as far as pocketing money, acting as if they hold the party’s keys, promising its presidency in exchange for silver coins—no different from Judas betraying Jesus for 30 pieces of silver. Are we to stand by and watch the soul of the UTM sold for personal gain? God forbid!

Since Saulos Chilima’s tragic passing, an influx of presidential hopefuls has surfaced, all claiming to be the true custodians of his legacy. But legacy is not inherited through words or empty gestures. It’s earned through action, commitment, and sacrifice. Some of these individuals claim they were Chilima’s closest friends, but even the Bible warns us: “Many claim to have unfailing love, but a faithful person who can find?” (Proverbs 20:6).

And please, spare me the constitutional arguments. I know some will say, “The UTM constitution allows it.” Well, I’m not speaking of legalities, I’m speaking of logic and political integrity. You don’t walk into the Catholic Church today and demand to be Pope. “Do not be quick to exalt yourself in the king’s presence” (Proverbs 25:6). Leadership, whether in the church, a political party, or any institution, is earned through time, trust, and proven dedication.

I have nothing against Dalitso Kabambe or Matthews Mtiumbuka. They are undoubtedly great individuals who could contribute positively to UTM’s overall brand. But let’s be real: their contributions shouldn’t begin at the apex of the presidency—at least not yet. UTM doesn’t know them, and they don’t know UTM. They need time to prove their worth.

Saulos Chilima was not just a man but a movement. He built something from the ground up, and those of us who were there from the beginning know the people who stood in the trenches. It is sheer foolishness to believe that someone can emerge from the shadows and be handed the presidency on a silver platter, merely because they were once close to Chilima.

There’s wisdom in the saying, “A good leader was once a good follower.” Those suddenly clamoring for the UTM presidency must take heed and slow down. Let them first learn the ropes, immerse themselves in the party’s ethos, or we will be left with no choice but to expose their naked ambition for what it truly is.

UTM’s delegates aren’t fools. These are mothers, fathers, and sons who have been the backbone of the party for years. They are wise enough to discern who genuinely seeks to serve the party and who is in it for personal gain. And yes, rumors abound that certain individuals have accepted money in exchange for promising the party’s presidency. But let me remind you, “Wealth gained hastily will dwindle, but whoever gathers little by little will increase it” (Proverbs 13:11).

“When the drumbeat changes, the dancers must adapt their steps.” Party politics is not a game for quick declarations or hollow promises. Every party, UTM included, has structures in place to safeguard its vision and ensure that leadership is earned—not bought.

This is not just about constitutional provisions; it’s about the very essence of political leadership. A leadership that is built on merit, trust, and commitment to the cause. The UTM cannot and must not be sold for 30 pieces of silver.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!